Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence

Research Report

DataM Intelligence

The Global Anaphylaxis Treatment Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).

— DataM Intelligence
CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Market Overview
Anaphylaxis is an extreme hypersensitive reaction to venom, food, or remedy. Mostly it's miles resulting from a bee sting or eating ingredients that might be recognised to motive allergic reactions, which includes peanuts or tree nuts. Some of the common reasons for anaphylaxis encompass medicine, peanuts, tree nuts, insect stings, fish, shellfish, and milk. Other reasons may also include workout and latex.

The primary drug treatments for acute anaphylactic reactions are epinephrine and H1 antihistamines. According to the 2013 World Allergy Association update, 2015 Joint Task Force anaphylaxis update, and 2010 NIAID hints, epinephrine is the drug of preference for life-threatening reactions.

Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/anaphylaxis-treatment-market

Market Dynamics
The worldwide anaphylaxis treatment Market boom is driven by means of numerous factors such as developing incidence of hypersensitive reactions and their consciousness among clients, and the growing development of the product with cost-powerful answers.

Growing cases of anaphylaxis and rising demand for self-administered drugs are driving the market growth.
The rise in affected person pool tormented by allergic reactions globally is a major factor driving the anaphylaxis remedy marketplace. In the United States and the United Kingdom, the incidence of anaphylaxis is 40–500 consistent with million people, mortality is envisioned at 0.63–0.76 in step with million. In the United States, as much as 5% population suffers from this circumstance. Clinical databases inclusive of PubMed have captured the growing prevalence of anaphylaxis.

As consistent with a journal posted on NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information) in 2017, as much as 5% of the U.S. population suffered from anaphylaxis circumstances. In addition, around 1% of general hospitalizations and zero.1% of emergency attendances for anaphylaxis would have deadly outcomes. Drugs are a major motive of fatal anaphylaxis in diverse countries, together with Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Brazil, and the U.S. As in step with a journal posted on NCBI, inside the 12 months 2018, the lifetime incidence of anaphylaxis is anticipated to be 0.05% – 2% within the U.S., and approx. 3% in Europe. Overall, the fatality of anaphylaxis conditions is incredibly low throughout the globe.

Therefore, the growing occurrence of anaphylaxis is probable to increase the excessive uptake of the anaphylaxis treatment market.

Market Segmentation
By Drug Class
Adrenergic Agonists
Antihistamines
H2 Receptor Antagonists
Bronchodilators
Corticosteroids
Positive Inotropic Agents
Vasopressors

By Route of Administration
Parenteral
Oral
Others

By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies

View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/anaphylaxis-treatment-market

Competitive Landscape
Some of the major players in the global anaphylaxis treatment market include ALK-Abelló A/S, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Kaleo Inc, Mylan N.V, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others. The market players are involved in developing cost-effective and robust solutions to gain market share.

The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market globally. For instance,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has developed an EpiPen which is a generic version of EpiPen Jr and approved by the FDA in August 2019. The pen is developed using VIBEX device by Antares Pharma to prevent and provide aid against life-threatening, allergic emergencies including anaphylaxis or any allergic history in genes of the patient. The dose of the EpiPen depends on the weight and fitness of the patient or as prescribed by the medical practitioners.

In June 2017, The FDA approved an epinephrine injector product called Symjepi, made by Adamis Pharmaceutical Corp. as the latest alternative to Mylan Pharmaceuticals' EpiPen for the treatment of severe allergic reactions. The product is a 0.3-mg prefilled syringe for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, for patients who weigh 30 kg (66 pounds) or more.

Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
info@datamintelligence.com
