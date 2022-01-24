Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Violation of and abuse prevention order

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22A2000360

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood                       

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: January 23, 2022

 

LOCATION: Alburgh Springs Road, Alburgh

 

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Parenteau                         

 

AGE: 39

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On January 23, 2022, at 5:15 PM, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a possible violation of an abuse prevention order in Alburgh. It was determined that Timothy Parenteau, age 39 of St Albans, contacted someone who had and abuse prevention order against him. Parenteau was charged with violation of an abuse prevention order. He was issued a citation to appear at the Grand Isle Superior court on February 3rd, 2022 at 8:30 AM.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: Feb 3rd, 2022    

 

COURT: Grand Isle

 

MUG SHOT: No IMAGE

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

