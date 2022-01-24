St Albans Barracks / Violation of and abuse prevention order
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2000360
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 23, 2022
LOCATION: Alburgh Springs Road, Alburgh
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Timothy Parenteau
AGE: 39
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 23, 2022, at 5:15 PM, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a possible violation of an abuse prevention order in Alburgh. It was determined that Timothy Parenteau, age 39 of St Albans, contacted someone who had and abuse prevention order against him. Parenteau was charged with violation of an abuse prevention order. He was issued a citation to appear at the Grand Isle Superior court on February 3rd, 2022 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: Feb 3rd, 2022
COURT: Grand Isle
MUG SHOT: No IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993