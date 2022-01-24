St Albans Barracks / Violation of and abuse prevention order

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2000360

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 23, 2022

LOCATION: Alburgh Springs Road, Alburgh

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Timothy Parenteau

AGE: 39

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 23, 2022, at 5:15 PM, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a possible violation of an abuse prevention order in Alburgh. It was determined that Timothy Parenteau, age 39 of St Albans, contacted someone who had and abuse prevention order against him. Parenteau was charged with violation of an abuse prevention order. He was issued a citation to appear at the Grand Isle Superior court on February 3rd, 2022 at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: Feb 3rd, 2022

COURT: Grand Isle

MUG SHOT: No IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.