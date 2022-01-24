Toxoplasmosis Testing Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence
The Global Toxoplasmosis Testing Market is estimated to reach a high CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2021-2028)
The Global Toxoplasmosis Testing Market is estimated to reach a high CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2021-2028)
Market Overview
Toxoplasmosis is due to contamination with the protozoan Toxoplasma gondii, an obligate intracellular parasite. The contamination produces an extensive range of clinical syndromes in humans, land and sea mammals, and diverse chook species. T gondii has been recovered from locations in the course of the sector, except Antarctica.
The seroprevalence of T gondii antibodies within the human population varies geographically, with prevalence prices drawing near ninety% in some European countries, while seropositivity costs in the United States were predicted to fall between 10% and 15%.
Infection with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) does not seem to have an effect on T gondii seropositivity, and there does now not seem like any distinction inside the charge of toxoplasmosis contamination amongst patients with AIDS with and without cats. The diagnosis of toxoplasmosis is majorly accomplished with the aid of toxoplasmosis serologic profile (TSP) exams which encompass dye test, indirect immune fluorescent test (IFAT), modified agglutination test (MAT), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunoglobulin assessments (IgG, IgM, and IgE antibodies assessments), and amplification of specific nucleic acid sequences (i.E., PCR), among others.
In the toddler, the prognosis can be achieved by means of approaches which includes amniocentesis and ultrasound test. Diagnosis can also be made by the direct commentary of the parasite in stained tissue sections, cerebrospinal fluids (CSF), and blood, however, these techniques are less often used because of issues in acquiring samples.
Market Dynamics
Rising incidences of Toxoplasmosis, in conjunction with fundamental consumption of meat, beef, and mutton, has led to the growing demand for powerful trying out techniques for T.Gondii through diagnostics laboratories.
The state-of-the-art information shows that Americans eat an annual 66.18 pounds of beef consistent with capita. The U.S. Census facts and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS) found that 268 million Americans ate bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of bacon or extra all through the yr. The prevalence in other meat-producing animals, which includes sheep, goats, and horses, has now not modified through the years, because the supply of contamination of these herbivorous animals saved on pastures has remained unchanged. In farmed sheep, the seroprevalence in Europe is logically correlated with age, growing from lambs (17 to 22%) to adults (65 to 89%).
Prevalence in hen additionally varies markedly according to manufacturing systems. Toxoplasma contamination in industrialized hen farms is almost absent, while the seroprevalence in loose-variety or backyards chickens is usually high, as much as one hundred%. Due to their dependency on feeding close to the ground, loose-variety chickens have certainly been considered a very good indicator of environmental contamination via Toxoplasma oocysts.
It is normally assumed that about 25 to 30% of the world's human population is infected with the aid of Toxoplasma. The prevalence varies widely between countries (from 10 to 80%) and frequently inside given united states of America or between unique groups in an equal location.
Low seroprevalences (10 to 30%) had been discovered in North America, in South East Asia, in Northern Europe, and in Sahelian international locations of Africa. Moderate incidence (30 to 50%) were determined in nations of Central and Southern Europe, and high prevalence has been observed SouthAmerica and in tropical African countries.
As for animals, many factors can have an effect on seroprevalence in humans. Climatic elements affect the survival of oocysts within the surroundings and, consequently, contamination prices in meat-producing animals play a major position. The higher incidence is classically found for tropical nations with a damp and heat climate, and conversely, decrease occurrence is found for arid countries or less warm countries, however anthropogenic elements provide an explanation for a huge part of the variations in human seroprevalence, inclusive of nutritional behaviour.
Market Segmentation
By Test Type
Serological test
Others (PCR, others)
By Sample Type
Blood Sample
Amniotic Fluid
Cerebrospinal Fluid
By End-User
Hospital
Diagnostic Laboratories
Clinics
By Region
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
The toxoplasmosis testing market is competitive and consists of several major players in the market. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include ACON Biotech, Biokit, Biomérieux, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad, Diasorin S.p.A., Bionote, Atlas Medical, LifeSpan BioSciences, Elitechgroup, Genemedi Suzhou Biotechnology, Gold Standard Diagnostic, Thermo Fisher Scientific., among others.
There are several serological tests are available for IgG detection with different sensitivities and specificities offered by companies, such as Architect® Toxo IgG assay (by Abbott Laboratories) which show specificities and sensitivities ranging from 99.1% to 99.8% and 92.1% to 99.7%, respectively. Other commonly used automated or semi-automated immunoassays such as Advia Centaur®, AxSym®, Elecsys®, Enzygnost®, Liaison®, Platelia®, Vidas®, and Vidia® shows various specificities from 99.3% to 100%, while sensitivities range from 93.8% to 100%.
The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the toxoplasmosis testing market globally. For instance, in October 2017, Bio-Rad Laboratories received FDA approval for its BioPlex 2200 ToRC IgM Assay, a fully automated assay for the detection of IgM class antibodies to Toxoplasma gondii, rubella, and cytomegalovirus offered in a multiplexed panel. When used with the BioPlex 2200 System, the BioPlex 2200 ToRC assays, both the IgG and IgM, provide a rapid and comprehensive prenatal testing solution for three of the most clinically significant diseases. Toxoplasma gondii, rubella, and CMV are pathogens commonly associated with congenital diseases and therefore are tested during the first trimester of pregnancy.
