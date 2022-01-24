SensorComm Begins Pilot Program To Monitor Vehicle Emissions In California
NOx specific pollution monitoring of vehicles enables prioritization and transition to advanced energy communitiesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SensorComm Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”, “SensorComm” or “SCT”) with offices in California and New Mexico (USA), is pleased to announce the launch of a NOx specific pilot program to monitor vehicle emissions as part of the Bassett-Avocado Heights Advanced Energy Community (“BAAEC”) in California (the “Pilot”).
The 2022 Pilot, which is part of a larger California Energy Commission (“CEC”) grant being led by The Energy Coalition (“TEC”), will monitor a cross-section of vehicles driven in and around the BAAEC area. Acquisition of baseline emissions data for boundary and major roadways has been completed. Ongoing data acquisition will focus on intelligence that enables planning, prioritization and transition to advanced energy communities.
Learn more about BAAEC, SensorComm’s NOx specific Pilot program and the air quality initiative that is currently underway in Bassett and Avocado Heights, California at https://advancedenergycommunity.org/features/air-quality/.
Additional information will be made available in future news releases.
Contact: SensorComm Technologies, Inc. (USA) | office@sensorcommtech.com
+1.415.273.9188 | https://sensorcommtech.com | @sensorcommtech
About SensorComm Technologies: SensorComm is building a better, more sustainable world with smart IoT solutions for transportation, healthcare and energy. We provide Wi-NOx™ pollution monitoring systems for vehicles, Data-Centric Care™ for COVID-19 (EvexiaBand™) and emission sensing for natural gas infrastructure. Our systems provide information and intelligence leading to efficiencies that enable individuals to make smarter choices for themselves, and the world around them.
Contact: The Energy Coalition | info@energycoalition.org
+1.949.732.1061 | https://energycoalition.org | @energycoalition
About The Energy Coalition: The Energy Coalition (TEC) is a California-based 501(c)3 nonprofit with over 45 years of experience designing and implementing strategies that transform energy use, generate capital and inspire people to take responsible energy actions. By bringing ideas, technology, and expertise to public agencies, businesses, educators, and more, TEC is creating the building blocks for a new energy economy. Learn more at energycoalition.org.
SensorComm is an Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance partner, and a Cisco® Solution Partner Program member. SensorComm’s work is partially supported by the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, and U.S. Department of Energy. Cisco® is a registered trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. Intel® is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. EvexiaBand™ device/system is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition and should not be relied upon for any medical purpose. SensorComm Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Disclaimer available at: https://sensorcommtech.com/policies/
