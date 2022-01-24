Tune In and Listen to Standing Above The Crowd with James Donaldson – Saturday, January 29th 2022, 10AM (PST)
Join James Donaldson on his inaugural sports talk radio show Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10AM (PST) Guest: 3-time NBA Basketball Hall of Fame Lenny Wilkens
Standing Above The Crowd with James Donaldson - Sports, Life nd a Whole Lot More”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lenny Wilkens brief information
— James Donaldson
Leonard Randolph Wilkens (born October 28, 1937) is an American former basketball player and coach in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He has been inducted three times into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, first in 1989 as a player, as a coach in 1998, and in 2010 as part of the 1992 United States Olympic “Dream Team,” for which he was an assistant coach. In 1996, Wilkens was named to the NBA 50th Anniversary Team, and in 2021 he was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.[1][2] He is also a 2006 inductee into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.
Wilkens was a combined 13-time NBA All-Star as a player (nine times) and as a head coach (four times), was the 1993 NBA Coach of the Year, won the 1979 NBA championship as the head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics, and an Olympic gold medal as the head coach of the 1996 U.S. men’s basketball team.
During the 1994–95 season, Wilkens set the record for most coaching wins in NBA history, a record he held when he retired with 1,332 victories. Wilkens is now second on the list closely beating out Gregg Popovich; yet, falling behind Don Nelson, who broke it in 2010. He won the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award for the 2010–11 NBA season.[3] Wilkens is also the most prolific coach in NBA history, at 2,487 regular-season games, 89 more games than Nelson, and over 400 more than any other coach, and has more losses than any other coach in NBA history, at 1,155.
Listen to the show on www.BlogTalkRadio.com/ManciniSports
or
Call in and submit your questions to the live show at 347-205-9631
James Donaldson has complied quite a list of accomplishments over the years. Washington State University graduate ’79, Small business owner for 28 years, 40 years involved in his community with youth programs, education, mentoring, women and minority business advocate, political candidate and a 20 year professional basketball, including 14 years in the NBA with an All Star appearance in 1988!
Currently, James is an advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention as he is the Executive Director of his own non profit 5013c foundation
Your Gift of Life Foundation
Now join James Donaldson as he hosts his own sports radio talk show with a variety of intriguing, inspiring and interesting guest each and every week.
Every Saturday at 10am (PST)
