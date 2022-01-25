Fairfield & Greenwich Cheese Company Partners with Cheese Journeys to Curate a British Cheese Tour
8-Day Adventure to London, Somerset, and Bath, England October 2 - 9, 2022
Some pleasures, like cheese, are worth experiencing at the source. A cheese-focused tour helps one connect their favorite cheese to the place it comes from, the culture, tradition, and the history.”FAIRFIELD, CONNECTICUT, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To further its mission to educate consumers about British farmhouse cheese, Fairfield & Greenwich Cheese Company is collaborating with boutique food travel company, Cheese Journeys, to immerse cheese enthusiasts in local culinary culture as they travel from England’s capital city to the southwest cheese-producing region of Somerset from October 2 - 9, 2022, where they will encounter renowned cheesemakers and affineurs, including the iconic “Cheddar families” – Montgomery, Westcombe, and Keens – as well as producers of award-winning Stichelton, Cheshire, Leicester and more. A day trip to the food-loving city of Bath is also on the agenda.
— Laura Downey, Co-owner Fairfield & Greenwich Cheese Company
The cheese odyssey begins at London’s Borough Market with a behind-the-scenes look at the retail shop and aging facility of Neal’s Yard Dairy, one of Europe’s most inspiring retailers and global exporters, followed by a private cheese tasting before travelers head to Somerset, the birthplace of cheddar as well as the reputed location of King Arthur’s Camelot. Guests will have the unique opportunity to reside at the exquisitely restored English manor, North Cadbury Court, family home of the legendary makers of Montgomery’s Cheddar, and, incidentally, the set location for the 2007 Jane Austen film “Persuasion.”
During their 7-day stay in Somerset, the group will be joined by the famed yet humble Cheddar maker himself, Jamie Montgomery, who will lead guests into the world of British clothbound Cheddar and family lore. A walking tour of the estate includes the dairy, pastures of Jersey cows, and the legendary castle ruins of Camelot.
A seat at the table for “A Celebration of Cheese: An Evening with British Cheesemakers” will offer a rare occasion to learn from and dine with fifteen of Britain’s cheese doyens for a narrated evening of camaraderie and pairings. In addition to classic English cow’s milk cheeses like Cheddars and Cheshires, a delightful selection of cheeses made from goat, sheep, and buffalo milk will all be on the tasting menu. Renowned artisan beers, wines, and hard ciders will be paired and sipped along with the cheeses.
Several opportunities to learn from prestigious cheesemongers and shop owners, Laura Downey and Chris Palumbo of Fairfield & Greenwich Cheese Company, will include a hands-on cheeseboard-building workshop as well as a class called, “how to talk to your monger.”
More cheese fodder will be bestowed by Westcombe Dairy’s Tom Calver, a young and dynamic cheesemaker of multi-award-winning Westcombe Cheddar, Duckett’s Aged Caerphilly, Westcombe Red, and Somerset Ricotta. A visit to his creamery will also include cheese pairings with craft beers from Wild Beer Company, regarded among the best ales in the United Kingdom.
A day-trip to Bath will allow travelers to explore this remarkable Roman city and earn more about its history and food culture thanks to a private guide. Time can also be spent at the Jane Austen Museum, touring the Roman Baths, or just shopping local!
While staying at North Cadbury Court, travelers will be treated to the culinary creations of Chef Sylvain Jamois, Cheese Journeys' chef and culinary educator for European trips since 2014. He specializes in preparing regional dishes using locally sourced produce and ingredients, as well as offering cooking demonstrations. Other activities while staying at the Court include: a relaxing dip in the pool, golf from the manor’s rooftop, clay shooting with an instructor, paddle boat racing, as well as a ride in Montgomery’s own hot air ballon, weather-permitting.
“Some pleasures, like cheese, are worth experiencing in their truest form, at the source,” explains Laura Downey, co-owner of Fairfield & Greenwich Cheese Company. “A cheese-focused tour helps one connect their favorite cheeses to the place it comes from, the culture, the tradition, and the history,” Downey continues. “Having our customers travel with us is a privilege and the natural ‘next step’ in cheese education, which is at the heart of everything we do.”
About Fairfield & Greenwich Cheese Company:
Fairfield & Greenwich Cheese Company began in May of 2009, with its first shop in Fairfield, CT, followed by an expansion in 2014 with a second store in Greenwich, CT, with the continued goal of bringing the best artisan cheese to each community while educating the customer. To further this mission, the company’s “Cheese School” offers in-person and online classes & events for turophiles wishing to further their cheese knowledge, while their e-commerce website “Cheesemonger Box” brings the cheese shop experience to homes nationwide. American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professionals (ACS CCP) are always on staff. To learn more, visit Fairfield & Greenwich Cheese Company.
About Cheese Journeys:
Cheese Journeys was founded in 2013 to take food enthusiasts and professionals on custom tours designed to deepen their knowledge of artisan products, learn about customs and trends, and connect with producers and other food lovers during a relaxing and tasty adventure. These tours provide insider access to explore worlds that few culinary travelers discover on their own. Each meticulously planned itinerary with distinctive accommodations and delicious food are all hallmarks of Cheese Journeys trips. Anna Juhl, founder and CEO of Cheese journeys, is a dedicated food professional and cheese enthusiast, offering a warm and personal style of hospitality which lies at the heart of Cheese Journeys. To learn more, visit CheeseJourneys.com.
