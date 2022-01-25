The Jewish Link Newspaper Joins Jewish World Magazine Endorsing Book: Moe Fields -Special Bond Between Fathers & Sons
Moe Fields has made Amazon's "best seller" list three times since publication late 2021,”MONROE TWP, NJ, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewish Link, Major Newspaper, Joins with Jewish World Magazine Endorsing Book:
Moe Fields – The Special Bond Between Fathers and Sons
The Jewish Link of NJ joined with Jewish World Magazine of Calf endorsing Moe Fields, a new non-fiction book about fathers and sons.
The Jewish Link is an independent weekly newspaper widely distributed in Bergen, Union and Essex counties in New Jersey, as well as Manhattan, Staten Island, the Bronx, Westchester and Conneticut. Jewish World Magazine is based in San Diego, California.
The review praised Moe Fields: “This is a powerful book. A disguised memoir in the form of a novel, about a man who fought and loved fiercely, and the impact he had on the lives of his three sons. If others who read this book are like me, they’ll find themselves reflecting on their own relationships with their fathers as well as with their sons.”
The book starts with a brutal boxing match during the Depression, according to the publisher. This sets the tone for main character's lessons about feeling alone in life...and learning to persevere and survive. Across five decades, there are stories about race, war, anti-Semitism, love, family, faith....and legacy. The book strives to ask the most basic questions about what it means to be a father—and why it’s important? Sometimes funny, sometimes sad, but no one walks away from reading Moe Fields without being inspired. Since the Fall 2021, Moe Fields has made Amazon's "best seller" list three times.
Jewish Link/Jewish World Book Review:
Goldman, who grew up in the Depression, used to fight at a neighborhood club to pick up an extra $10 or $20 to help out his impoverished family. He identified himself with a pseudonym (Moe Fields) because he knew his religious father would disapprove of the violence and physical risk- taking.
Later, as an enlisted man during World War II, his resolve in the face of danger helped to save his Navy ship from sinking. He wasn’t well educated with book learning, but he had a moral compass and tremendous integrity. In the post war, he built a successful plumbing business only to have it bankrupted resulting from the time he needed to recuperate from a brain tumor and a horrendous traffic accident that crippled his wife, Franny. Goldman was not the sort of person to bemoan his fate nor to worry about a loss of status. After his business failed, the man who once was a generous contributor to the Jewish community of Paramus, New Jersey, labored for near minimum wage as a uniformed security guard until he could start up his business anew. Murray never felt sorry for himself.
The three sons were inspired by Murray’s resolve, his work ethic, and the great love he had for their mother, who, while growing up in the Depression, could defeat any man — including Murray– at handball, and played a mean saxophone. Each son, in his own way, tried to emulate Murray’s toughness and determination.
Antisemitism and interracial relations are a recurring theme in this book. Perhaps because family members suffered antisemitism, they spurned bigots with racial prejudices. Before he was married, Murray had an African-American lover. So did his son, Zachary. The Goldmans thought for themselves, made their own decisions regardless of social pressures, and had great capacities for love.
As a father, his work as a plumber often kept him away from watching his boys’ accomplishments at school and at extracurricular activities, but he nevertheless was able to communicate to them how very proud he was. Murray was a man of few words, big hands, and a bigger heart.
Each son, in his own way, tried to emulate Murray’s toughness and determination. As you read this chronicle of Murray’s life and of those of the three sons — Alan, Zach, and Gary — you will feel yourself being drawn to this idealized portrait of love and sacrifice.”
Moe would tell his sons, “everyone gets knocked down in the ring. It’s what you do afterward that defines your character.”
According to PPP, the story is told in three parts. It begins with Murray Goldman, who at 17 becomes a boxer growing up in the hardscrabble neighborhood of Williamsburg, Brooklyn during the Depression--and in the golden age of Jewish fighters (who essentially controlled every professional weight class). After fighting in the 1932 Golden Gloves, he gives up his dream of being a professional to make money for his family as a bootleg boxer. He adopts the alias of “Moe Fields” to avoid conflict with his religious father, who didn’t believe Jewish kids should be boxing.
Later, he joins the Navy in WWII and heads to Europe aboard a ship used to plan the invasion of southern France and the Yalta conference. His unique skills as a plumber helped save the ship during a German air attack, and he builds a toilet for FDR who stayed onboard after the Yalta conference ended.
The second part of the story is about obstacles and success, starting a plumbing business in Paramus, northern New Jersey in the 1950s. When a brain tumor threatens his life and, later on, a drunk driver causes a horrific car accident crippling his wife at 44, Murray digs deep to turn tragedy into triumph. His three sons struggle seeing their parents physical suffering and financial uncertainty, but they are encouraged by their father’s perseverance.
The last third of the book tells the story of Murray’s sons. The story addresses the most basic questions about what it means to be a father? Even when he was not there, Murray set the bar of expectations for his boys. Zach, the middle son, marries the daughter of Holocaust survivors. This story arc binds the entire family to these survivors and their extended family in Israel.
