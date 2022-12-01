New Jersey Author wins 2022 National Literary Award for Memoir
Moe Fields – The Special Bond Between Fathers and Sons
Moe Fields is a gripping narrative and celebration of family, faith and the legacy we give our children. On Amazon’s best seller list six times since its publication.”MONROE TWP, NJ, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey Author wins 2022 National Literary Award for Memoir:
Pen Paper Press (PPP) is pleased to announce Stuart Z Goldstein from Monroe Township, New Jersey has been singled out for a 2022 National Literary Award Best Non-Fiction Memoir -Autobiography, sponsored by Reader Views.
“Moe Fields is a gripping narrative and celebration of family, faith and the legacy we give our children,” said Andy Polansky, recently retired Executive Chairman of Webber Shandwick (one of the world’s leading global PR firms). “We all have our Moe Fields. I lost my dad more than 20 years ago, and now am the proud father of two young men. This treasure of a story reminds us of the enduring power of role models in our own lives.” Polansky wrote the book’s foreword.
“We are thrilled to see this terrific book and its author received this recognition,” said Alice Sherman, Associate Director at PPP.
Sherman was quick to draw a sharp contrast with a recently released movie “The Son,” on November 25, a story about a father’s neglect and the consequences leading to his child’s suicide. “Hollywood needs to wake up,” said Sherman “and stop making these negative themed movies. We don’t need to shock folks with conflict. People in this country want more positive, thoughtful stories that celebrate the close bonds of families.
This explains why Moe Fields has been on Amazon’s best seller list six times since its publication late last year.”
Charlene Wheeless, a nationally recognized best-selling author commented, “Every now and then, if we ‘re lucky, we read a book that stays with us long after we’ve finished it. Moe Fields is that book. This is a story about the heroes in our lives.
The bloody image of the boxer at the beginning of this story during the Depression sets the stage in defining the main character; his inner grit and unwillingness to retreat; his physicality; his lone wolf instincts and his selfless devotion to the family he loves. Across five decades, there are so many stories about Moe’s determination to survive; to fight back and overcome life’s obstacles…some are funny, some sad, but this is a story meant to inspire you.”
According to PPP, the Moe Fields story is told in three parts. It begins with Murray Goldman, who’d rather adopt an alias to becomes a boxer than anger his father, growing up in the hardscrabble neighborhood of Williamsburg, Brooklyn during the Depression
Later, he joins the Navy in WWII and heads to Europe aboard a ship used to plan the invasion of southern France and the Yalta conference. His unique skills as a plumber helped save the ship during a German air attack, and he builds a toilet for President FDR who stayed onboard following his meetings with Stalin and Churchill.
The second part of the story is overcoming anti-Semitism to start a plumbing business in northern New Jersey in the 1950s. When a brain tumor threatens his life and, later, a drunk driver causes a horrific car accident crippling his wife at 44, Murray digs deep to turn tragedy into triumph.
The last third of the book focuses on Murray’s sons. The most basic questions are asked about what it means to be a father? Why are they important? Zach, the middle son, marries the daughter of Holocaust survivors. This story arc binds the entire family to these survivors and their extended family in Israel.
"If you haven't read Moe Fields, I highly recommend you pick up a copy,” added Sheri Hoyte managing editor at Reader Views. This was easily one of my favorites books this year! Moe Fields is a touching tribute to fathers and family. Stuart Z Goldstein is a master storyteller.”
“Each year, millions of books are published,” said Hoyte, “we’re pleased through our literary awards competition to recognize authors worldwide and a diverse range of high-quality writing. Our goal is to help them reach new readers.”
Other authors recognized with literary awards in memoirs/autobiography were: Silver Award: Midnight Flight To Nuremberg, Marcus A. Nannini, Air World; Silver Award: White Picket Monsters, Bev Moore Davis, Morvis Group Inc.; Bronze Award: Good Morning, Blake: Growing Up Autistic and Being Okay, Blake Priddle, Tellwell Talent; Bronze Award: Ninety-Nine Fire Hoops, Allison Hong Merrill, She Writes Press; Bronze Award: Nonni in America, Jon Svensson, Chaos To Order Publishing; and Bronze Award: Walking in the Shadow of Footsteps, Roynell Young, Elite Online Publishing
Author BIO- Stuart Z Goldstein, 71, grew up in Paramus NJ. He was one of the longest-serving strategic PR advisors/crisis managers and Spokespersons on Wall Street. He served three CEOs over twenty years as managing director of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs for the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) in New York, the primary trade clearinghouse for equities and bonds in the U.S. ($5 trillion daily) and the largest central securities depository in the world (holding $37 trillion in assets). Prior to that he was a spokesperson at American Express, deputy Director of Public Affairs at Citicorp, a State Ombudsman in NJ and a decade running political campaigns. He’s co-authored two books on the inner workings of U.S. Capital Markets and his by-line on public policy issues has appeared in many U.S. newspapers.
Pen Paper Press is a small indie publisher based in New Jersey. PPP will send copies for book reviews.
