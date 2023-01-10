Publisher Plans Second Printing: Moe Fields – The Special Bond Between Fathers and Sons
After New Jersey Author wins 2022 National Literary Award for Memoirs
“This is a powerful book. It asks the most basic questions about being a father." Moe Fields is a compelling story about what binds us together, not what divides us - family, faith & legacy.”MONROE TWP, NJ, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pen Paper Press (PPP) today announced plans to proceed with a second printing of Stuart Z Goldstein’s (NJ) award winning book, Moe Fields – the special bond between fathers and sons.
— Donald H. Harrison, Jewish World magazine's 40+ year Editor
The demand for this dramatic & compelling five-decade story about a family, about faith faced with life threatening struggles and a shared commitment to legacy continues to grow. “We are thrilled to see this terrific book and its author receive this recognition,” said Alice Sherman, Associate Director at PPP.
“In today’s market, publishers are economically hard pressed on advertising,” Sherman stated, “but Moe Fields is a positive story about what binds us together, not what divides us. The word of mouth and social media response has been amazing. After Covid, we need to celebrate the idea of life itself. While the media is quick to cover books and movies that shock us for the sake of shocking us -- readers in this country want more positive, thoughtful stories that emphasize the close bonds of families.”
The author’s writing of Moe Fields has been recognized with the 2022 National Literary Award Best Non-Fiction Memoir -Autobiography (sponsored by Reader Views). It has also ranked a best-selling book on Amazon six times since publication.
“This is a powerful book,” Donald H. Harrison, the 40+ year Editor of Jewish World magazine wrote in his book review, “a disguised memoir in the form of a novel, about a man who fought and loved fiercely, and the impact he had on the lives of his three sons. Antisemitism and interracial relations are a recurring theme in this book. The story asks the most basic questions about what it means to be a father? If other men who read this book are like me, they’ll find themselves reflecting on their own relationships with their fathers as well as with their sons.”
Andy Polansky retired Executive Chairman of Webber Shandwick (one of the world’s leading global PR firms) wrote, “We all have our Moe Fields. I lost my dad more than 20 years ago, and now am the proud father of two young men. This treasure of a story reminds us of the enduring power of role models in our own lives.”
According to PPP, the second printing of Moe Fields is underway and should be available in early February.
“The bloody image of the boxer from Brooklyn at the beginning of this story during the Depression sets the stage in defining the main character; his inner grit and unwillingness to retreat; his physicality; his lone wolf instincts and his selfless devotion to the family he loves. Across five decades, there are so many stories about Moe’s determination to survive; to fight back and overcome life’s obstacles…some are funny, some sad, but this is a story meant to inspire you,” said Sherman.
During WWII, Moe joins the Navy and heads to Europe aboard a ship used to plan the invasion of southern France and the Yalta conference. His courage helps save the ship during a German air attack, and he builds a toilet for President FDR who stays onboard following his meetings with Stalin and Churchill.
The story takes a dark turn overcoming anti-Semitism to start a business in northern New Jersey in the 1950s. And when a brain tumor threatens his life and, later, a drunk driver causes a horrific car accident crippling his wife at 44, Murray digs deep to turn tragedy into triumph.
Charlene Wheeless, a nationally recognized best-selling author, Fortune 500 advisor on leadership, TEDx speaker and among the 25 most influential Black Women in Business commented, “Every now and then, if we ‘re lucky, we read a book that stays with us long after we’ve finished it. Moe Fields is that book. This is a story about the heroes in our lives.
“Each year, millions of books are published,” said Sheri Hoyte managing editor at Reader Views. “We’re pleased through our literary awards competition to recognize authors worldwide and a diverse range of high-quality writing. Our goal is to help them reach new readers.”
"If you haven't read Moe Fields, I highly recommend you pick up a copy,” This was easily one of my favorites books this year! Moe Fields is a touching tribute to fathers and family. Stuart Z Goldstein is a master storyteller.”
Author BIO- Stuart Z Goldstein, 71, from Paramus NJ. Goldstein is one of the longest-serving Spokespersons/PR Crisis Managers on Wall Street. He served three CEOs over twenty years as managing director of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs for the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) in New York, the primary trade clearinghouse for equities and bonds in the U.S. ($5 trillion daily) and the largest central securities depository in the world (holding $37 trillion in assets). Prior to that he was a Spokesperson at American Express, Deputy Director of Public Affairs at Citicorp, a State Ombudsman in NJ and spent a decade running political campaigns. He’s co-authored two books on the inner workings of U.S. Capital Markets and his by-line on public policy issues has appeared in many U.S. newspapers and journals.
Pen Paper Press is a small indie publisher based in New Jersey. PPP will gladly send copies of Moe Fields to book reviewers.
