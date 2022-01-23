Interstate 80 Eastbound Closed in Venango County

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango County are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning.

The highway is closed from Exit 29 (Route 8/Franklin/Oil City/Barkeyville) to Exit 35 (Route 308/Clintonville) and is expected to reopen later today once the scene has been cleared.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

