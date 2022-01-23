PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit on Interstate 79 in Northwest Region
Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 79 in the northwest region.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following stretches of the highway:
- I-79 Northbound from Exit 77 (I-76/Turnpike – Youngstown OH/Harrisburg) in Allegheny County to the end of I-79 in Erie County.
- The beginning of I-79 Southbound in Erie County to Exit 78 (Route 19/Route 228) and Exit 77 (Turnpike) in Butler County.
Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.
PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.
MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095