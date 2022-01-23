Darren Green, GSK, conference chair invitation to attend 3rd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference

SMi Report: Conference Chairman Darren Green from GSK personally invites you the 3rd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference taking place on 14 and 15 March 2022

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The conference will have a focus on case studies from leading pharma and biotech firms, as well as a exploring the latest innovations in machine learning for enhancing discovery pipelines.

Darren Green, Director of Computational Chemistry at GSK will be chairing at the two-day conference which is sponsored by Optibrium.

Darren Green’s chair invite letter can be downloaded on the conference website http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR3 in the ‘download centre', and below is a snippet of the invitation.

“It is with great pleasure that I invite you to SMi’s 3rd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference, taking place on the 14th – 15th March 2022 in London.

As part of SMi’s leading series of Drug Discovery conferences, this year’s event will showcase techniques and case studies from target discovery all the way through drug discovery to clinical trials and regulatory considerations.

As usual, the conference will highlight the latest developments and case studies in the use of AI within drug discovery, and this year we have extended our domain coverage to include innovations in clinical trials and patient-centric precision medicine.

In addition to the presentations from industry professionals, there will be an interactive panel discussion about the use of AI in drug discovery for the treatment of rare diseases.

Key Reasons to Attend:

• Discover the main topics of research within industry, with talks on decision making, target selection and closing the loop

• Engage with regulators about the guidance within machine learning and AI in Drug Discovery

• Learn about the new breakthroughs within clinical trials and the treatment of disease

• Explore the latest technologies in deep learning from leaders within the pharmaceutical industry.

• Discuss the impact of big data and how it applies to AI drug discovery within Pharma

Following the main event, 2 post-conference workshops will be held on Wednesday 16th March 2022. There will be the opportunity to discuss the use of AI through the process of drug discovery into the world of healthcare.”

If you wish to join the conference you can register your place by visiting http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR3

SMi’s 3rd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference

Conference: 14 – 15 March 2022

London, UK

Website: http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR3

