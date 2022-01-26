Submit Release
BrainDagger Films Selects Matt Klesel aka Youth Large for its Coveted Production Assistant Position

The job application was ten years in the making and the grueling video production boot camp lasted eight months in multiple locations across the globe.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrainDagger films has been operating as a husband/ wife production team for the entirety of its existence and bringing Youth Large [Large] into the mix required an intensive vetting process.

Moe scouted Large ten years ago in a small mountain town nestled in the High Alpine Ski country of Keystone, Colorado. Large has made his way from the hot kitchens of Everywhere USA to behind the lens as Braindagger Films' newest production assistant.

After cooking for some of the busiest crowds in America and finding less time for personal development and growth, he set his sights on travel and video production. After a hiatus from the hustle in the culinary world, Large took time to research several different endeavors. One day Braindagger Films knocked on the door with a chance to fulfill his dreams of travel and video production worldwide.

Maintaining a presence in the kitchen and staying busy studying language and film has made the ascent from Intern to Production Assistant a quick maneuver. Large is ambitious to continue progressing in his field and BrainDagger Films is excited to see what comes next!

The video below is from his Large's first professional video shoot in Costa Rica.

Moe Taylor
BrainDagger Films
+1 970-773-4579
Matt's first professional shoot with BrainDagger Films.

