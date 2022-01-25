Kate Barnard, Former University Research Program Manager of Rolls-Royce, Joins Syndem as a Member of Board of Advisors
The UK is a science superpower and needs to invest in companies like Syndem.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYNDEM, a global pioneer in renewable energy and smart grid, announces that Kate Barnard has joined Syndem’s Board of Advisors.
— Kate Barnard
Kate Barnard, former University Research Program Manager of Rolls-Royce, is Founder & Director of two successful start-ups, WhatBox Consulting Ltd and Enjoy The Air Limited, along with Non-Executive Director for Eye Dream and on the Strategy Board of the IMechE, one of the largest Global Professional Engineering Institutions.
Kate is a Professional Chartered Engineer, with a degree in Mechanical engineering, bringing together technical and entrepreneurship skills. Built on a foundation of over two decades as a manager in the engineering and technology group within Rolls-Royce Plc, she led one of the largest global industry-academic research networks, and drove multi-million pound, multi-national research programs. Her international experience included leading development & test programs for UK and US power plants.
Kate recognizes the linkage between new research, social progress and the sustainability of our planet and has become a key person of influence.
Kate is a Fellow of The Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Women’s Engineering Society and Association of Project Managers, an active Honorary Fellow in the Faculty of Engineering at The University of Nottingham, a published author and a Freeman of the Worshipful Company of Engineers.
Kate combines a strong commercial engineering background, with entrepreneurship, an extensive knowledge and network in the research system from academics to government agencies and influential leaders.
Qing-Chang Zhong, Syndem’s Founder and CEO said, “Kate has an exceptional track record in leading global industry-academic research ecosystems. We are honored to have her on our Board of Advisors as we expand from our headquarter in Chicago, USA across the globe. She will bring her diverse experience in large corporate and start-ups, vast skills in business growth, and extensive networks with different stakeholders, which are all valuable to us.”
Kate Barnard said, “I’m honoured to take up the place on the board of such an innovative company. One that is paramount to our success in sustainable energy. The UK is a science superpower and needs to invest in companies like Syndem. Working with Syndem and bringing my experience and skills, I see an exciting future ahead.”
About Syndem
Syndem is leading the global development of next-generation smart grids based on the synchronization-and-democratization mechanism to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar), electric vehicles, storage, flexible loads etc. This will enable autonomous operation of power systems without relying on communication networks, improving grid stability, reliability, security, and sustainability, and advance global energy freedom for billions of people with access to low-cost clean electricity. Learn more at www.syndem.com.
