Syndem Expands its Customer Base to Italy, Brazil, and Turkey
A revolution for research, development, and education that enables large-scale adoption of renewable energy
The Kit is an ideal platform for research, development, and education in power electronics to enable large-scale adoption of renewable energy.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYNDEM, a global pioneer in renewable energy and smart grid, announces that it has recently delivered orders to customers in Brazil, Italy, and Turkey for its Smart Grid Research and Educational Kits.
— Dr. Qing-Chang Zhong, Syndem Founder & CEO
While the world is transitioning to a carbon-free economy with the large-scale adoption of renewable energy, there is a significant increase of demand for workforce with profound theoretical knowledge and skillful hands-on experiences in control engineering and power electronics. Syndem Smart Grid Research and Educational Kit is an ideal platform that will help accelerate the development of workforce to meet this increasing demand.
The Kit is a reconfigurable, open-source, multifunctional power electronic converter with the capability of directly downloading codes from Matlab/Simulink. It can be reconfigured to obtain over 10 different power converter topologies and is ideal for educating graduate students and carrying out research and developments for power electronic projects. Its usage can considerably reduce the development cycles of power electronic systems and improve the efficiency of educating next-generation engineers in power electronics for renewable energy, smart grid, microgrids, motor drives, electric vehicles, energy storage systems etc.
Key features of the Kit include:
• Reconfigurable to obtain 10+ different power electronic converter topologies
• Capable of directly downloading control codes from Matlab/Simulink
• Ideal for smart grids, microgrids, renewable energy, motor drives, storage etc.
• Compatible with utilities around the world with 120 V or 230 V voltage, 5A current
• Versatile communication interfaces, such as RS485, for SCADA
• Multiple DAC channels for easy debugging and monitoring of internal states
• Suitable for parallel, grid-tied or islanded operation
• Designed by a globally well recognized professor in control and power engineering
About Syndem
Syndem is leading the global development of next-generation smart grids based on the synchronization-and-democratization mechanism to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar), electric vehicles, storage, flexible loads etc. This will enable autonomous operation of power systems without relying on communication networks, improving grid stability, reliability, security, and sustainability, and advance global energy freedom for billions of people with access to low-cost clean electricity. Learn more at www.syndem.com.
Dr. Qing-Chang Zhong
Syndem LLC
+1 630-540-8226
email us here