New Innovative Token for Home Improvement – HomesCoin begins Presale on DxSale
HomesCoin has launched the Presale of HomesCoin Token on the DxSale platform and offers homeowners a chance to perform home improvements with cryptocurrency
HomesCoin offers a new look on NFTs to revolutionize the way we invest in our Homes”UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cryptocurrency craze is sweeping across the world and enjoying widespread adoption. One characteristic nature of cryptocurrency is its ability to be integrated into various sectors. Despite fierce opposition from world governments, it is evident that cryptocurrency is the future of the finance market. Today, HomesCoin has launched its HomesCoin token, which essentially integrates cryptocurrency and the homes improvement industry.
— Abbas Hussain, CEO of HomesCoin
HomesMarket is a decentralized platform designed to bring state-of-art technology to the home improvement industry in the United States. It is a free-of-cost, intermediary platform to connect Homeowners (Seekers) with Service providers (Fixers) or Product sellers (Merchandisers). HomesMarket intends to act as a service-providing, lead generating, product selling, and NFT platform. Based on blockchain technology and supported by the Polygon network, transactions will occur through the HomesCoin token.
Speaking about HomesCoin token, Abbas Hussain, CEO of HomesCoin, had this to say, "Our look on NFT will be different than anything being offered now. Imagine buying land and then being able to build the house from our platform. You will be able to buy blueprints and designs from our NFT marketplace and hire a designer to do the interior design or kitchen or bathroom designs from the same marketplace. You will be able to buy the cabinets, the tiles, all interior finishes, and then be able to find someone to install everything for you."
The Home improvement industry is one of the leading contributors to the US economy. It is a huge market of $400 billion with a current growth rate of 1.8% and an expected surge rate of 3.1%. Online searches for home repair services have doubled over the last year, and it is estimated that almost 50-52% of Americans will have repair services in 2022. These statistics make the HomesCoin token initiative vitally essential and timely.
Several factors hinder the growth of the homes improvement industry, including fraudulent dealing, delayed project completion, over-priced services, hiring unskilled labor, mid-way projection termination, payment issues, order changes, client dissatisfaction, and other forms of disagreements.
HomesCoin has policies to mitigate the shortcomings of the home improvement industry by connecting seekers (homeowners) with reliable and skilled fixers (service providers) and Merchandisers in affordable ranges. It strictly follows project completion deadlines, order changes, mid-way project termination, payment issues, or further disputes.
Undoubtedly, HomesCoin offers a next-level approach that would assist in transparent dealing, issues mediation, and secure transactions. The innovative technology enables community members to get the exposure they have never experienced before.
To learn more, visit the presale page at: https://dx.app/app/v3/defipresale?saleID=108&chain=Matic, website: www.homescoin.io, and join their Telegram channel: https://t.me/homescoin_p.
About Abbas Hussain
Abbas Hussain is the CEO of HomesCoin and has been involved in the home improvement industry for over a decade, from being in the field working on customers' houses to running a multimillion-dollar home improvement company. He has seen issues in the industry with customers, supply houses, engineers, and architects trying to create a new building level.
Abbas Hussain
HomesCoin
info@homescoin.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other