Submit Release
News Search

There were 358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,977 in the last 365 days.

Laura Howard Named General Counsel of Department of Public Safety

Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. has named Laura Howard as DPS general counsel. Howard will begin her new position on Jan. 24. As general counsel, she will lead the DPS legal team.

“Laura’s experience with the U.S. Department of Justice and in civil ligation will be a great benefit to our department,” said Buffaloe. “I look forward to the energy and vision she will bring to DPS senior leadership.”

Howard comes to DPS from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina where she served as an assistant U.S. attorney since June 2015. She was a senior civil litigation associate with the law firm of Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C, from 2009-15 and a law clerk for Judge David Alan Ezra of the U.S. District Court in Hawaii.

She earned her Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“I am thankful to Secretary Buffaloe for this opportunity,” Howard said. “The department has a strong legal team in place, and I look forward to working with them.”

###

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety safeguards and preserves the lives and property of the people of North Carolina through prevention, protection and preparation. The department is comprised of the divisions of Administration; Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice; Alcohol Law Enforcement; Emergency Management (Homeland Security); North Carolina National Guard; Office of Recovery and Resiliency; Policy, Planning & Professional Standards; Samarcand Training Academy; State Capitol Police and State Highway Patrol. Find out more about the department by visiting www.ncdps.gov and following it on social media at www.facebook.com/NCPublicSafety, www.instagram.com/ncpublicsafety or www.twitter/NCPublicSafety.

You just read:

Laura Howard Named General Counsel of Department of Public Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.