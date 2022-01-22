Oconee County Women Make Impacts To Community
Recognizing Strong Women Leaders in South Carolina
Building Leaders. Energizing Communities. Keeping America Strong is what we work hard to do. ”SENECA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We're honored to include Terri Meyerring, Executive Committee Man for Westminster Oconee County, into our OCRW organization.” ~President Keri Unsworth
— Terri Meyerring
Terri Meyerring, community and pro-life activist, wins OCRW Leadership Award 2021, according to Keri Unsworth, award coordinator for the Oconee County Republican Women’s organization, a club that is part of the South Carolina and the National Federation of Republican Women. Formed nearly 5 years ago in 2017, the group has grown to over 100 members with a growing number of active associate members living and working in Oconee County, South Carolina. The Oconee County Republican Women exist to serve the community and fundraise for programs that “Care for America” often recognized by the slogan “Building Leaders. Energizing Communities. Keeping America Strong”. The mission of the OCRW, stated by President Keri Unsworth, “with this annual Leadership Award is to recognize community leadership like Terri’s that achieves significant impacts to many lives in line with the mission of the National Federation of Republican Women, Founded in 1938, the National Federation of Republican Women is the largest grassroots Republican women's organization in the country with tens of thousands of active members in local clubs across the nation. NFRW empowers women from all backgrounds in the governmental process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in the government and civic arenas. Meyerring’s outstanding leadership is recognized for her work with a local government initiative to promote education and legacy for establishing the county as a community of citizens that promote dignity and care for all citizens at all stages of life, from pre-birth to the final end of natural life.”
Terri Meyerring, throughout her service to the community, has helped achieve unity between county council and citizens on their path to protecting the lives of all, no matter what stage. Meyerring is a business owner with a successful catering business, Meat N’ The Middle, who is constantly empowering people in her community to get involved and do their part no matter what the assignment is. And this particular assignment was not easy. Meyerring is a native of Wisconsin, but has lived in Oconee County, South Carolina for over 20 years. One of the most current outstanding achievements includes the birth of a "All Lives Matter" county-wide resolution that received a unanimous vote by all Oconee County Councilman in October of 2021. The original resolution proposed was rejected due to the incorrect application of terms such as "sanctuary".
Terri Meyerring, OCRW member, attends council meetings regularly and did not want to settle for this outcome. She reached out to Julian Davis, Councilman for Oconee County District 4, to see if he would be willing to work with her on a path forward that would develop a resolution that all of the council could feel good about supporting. Davis agreed and Meyerring worked over 320 hours to get signatures to petition for the resolution to be brought back up for a motion. Once a resolution is voted against, the law does not allow for it to be revisited without the support of county council. Hence, Meyerring agreed that getting petition signatures to signify support across the county would be the best course of action so that council would feel compelled to bring it back up for consideration. The second step involved developing a well written resolution that the attorney would be willing to review so that the move would be well positioned for full acceptance by council. Meyerring worked over 320 hours to gain over 940 signatures, setting women up at post offices, Shriners clubs, and other charity events to get signatures. Meyerring and Davis re-convened off and on for several weeks to ensure the path forward would result in good news for this pro-life expression to pass. The new resolution under Meyerring's leadership passed unanimously. Under this resolution, officials said Oconee County will encourage citizens to promote the right to life from pre-birth to natural death.
