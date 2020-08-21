New Research Shows Homeowners Interested In Benefits Of Smart Lock Technology
Benefits Of Smart Lock TechnologySAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hugolog, a new innovator in smart lock technology, has product offerings that
have homeowners interested in bringing their front door online, safe and secure, with unprecedented sophistication.
In a growing and competitive industry, Hugolog’s latest push to develop reliable and cost-conscious solutions for both residential and commercial property owners is gaining impactful attention.
The company’s entry into the marketplace is different than that of its competitors. Hugolog Smart Lock, LLC. seeks first to educate consumers on how to buy a smart lock. Their dedication to the consumer stands out and becomes evident in the information they make available for shoppers to make the best decision available that meets their needs to upgrade their home with the most reliable technology on the market.
Not only is their entry into the marketplace focused on the consumer, but their commitment to standards and security encryption position Hugolog’s product line as the safest and most reliable for smart locks with WiFi and Z-wave compatibility. These smart locks are interoperable with over 100 million products worldwide, including the latest generations (HU03 and HU04) equipped with voice assistant compatible technology, including Google and Alexa.
Most people are not aware that having a smart lock on your door is life changing. Smart home integration is a new trend, but upgrading your dead bolt comes with many benefits people may not be aware of. For example, perhaps you are someone that still uses hide-a-key boxes. Peace of mind as your kid comes home from school can change your life. Paired with a mobile app, the Hugolog smart lock will allow you to remotely lock a door you've forgotten to secure or ensure that your child is inside safe and secure. Also, homeowners can unlock it for a service provider or a friend with just the tap of a button, and have peace of mind knowing you won't be locked out if you lose your keys.
Smart lock technology adds convenience, but even more important to convenience are the security features smart lock devices offer. Hugolog leads the marketplace with over 40 FAKE PIN codes and multi-step verification PIN entry (similar to encryption used by large companies like Google and AT&T) that ensure only the people you give access to can unlock your smart lock. The auto relock feature is also a good idea, and on the Hugolog product offerings, the lock is automatic, so even if you forget, Hugo knows and he’s got your door lock safety taken care of! Hugolog Smart Locks even come with a FREE HUB and the longest lasting keypad in the industry, but Wi-Fi voice assistants and most Wi-Fi adapters work with Hugolog. For more information, please check out this smart lock industry leader in Smart Home Eco Systems at www.hugolog.com.
