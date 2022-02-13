GiantPayouts.com Adds Free AI Sports Picks

Online Sports Betting - Free AI Picks

GiantPayouts.com has added free NBA sports picks generated by artificial intelligence.

LINCOLN, RI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiantPayouts.com is pleased to announce that it now offers free AI-generated sports picks. A machine learning model was trained on thousands of NBA games to learn to predict the winners and over/under scores. The predictions generated by the AI are published daily on the site for free. You can also find betting odds, sports news, game previews, and more for NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, and other sports.

Based on extensive historical testing, the AI sports betting model used by GiantPayouts.com is more accurate on average than the predictions from leading sportsbooks, which means can use the picks that are shown on the website to your advantage when placing bets. One reason it does well is that the odds at a sportsbook are based mainly based on what bets their customers are placing, not the predicted outcome of the game. The sportsbook makes the most money when it adjusts the odds so the bets are split evenly on each side. The sportsbook does not want to have its profits depend on the outcome of the game, it wants to make money from the fees it gets from taking the bets. The AI on the other hand is not concerned with any of that, so predictions are able to be more accurate.

The NBA game predictions displayed on GiantPayouts.com are powered by the AI Sports Picks service provided by AIGamblers.com. AIGamblers.com uses automated machine learning (AutoML) to automate most of the typical tasks that a data scientist spends time on, so they can instead focus on creating the best AI model for the job. It also automatically tries thousands of different solutions to find which one works best to generate the most accurate predictions. All of this is programmed to take advantage of the unlimited speed and computing power of the cloud.

Sports is a $400 billion a year industry, and betting on sports (which is now legal in many states) adds roughly another $200 billion to that figure, so GiantPayouts.com is constantly adding new services to tap into that market. Upcoming free services include NFL picks, MLB picks, and NHL picks.

About GiantPayouts.com

Created in 2022, the site offers sports news, previews, betting odds, and AI-generated game picks, all for free. Areas covered include Baseball, Football, Basketball, Hockey, College Football, and College Basketball. It is owned by Appently Gaming, a full-service software and application development company that has done consulting work for several major casinos.