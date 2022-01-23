Submit Release
AdoptMe.com Adds 6 new Virtual Pets

6 new types of free virtual pets have been added to AdoptMe.com: Koala, Golden Retriever, Chameleon, Polar Bear, Toucan, and Sloth.

BEAVERTON, OR, USA, January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdoptMe.com, a 20-year-old virtual pet site, now offers a total of 12 different animals you can adopt online. In addition to the 6 original pets on the site, 6 more pets have recently been added: Koala, Golden Retriever, Chameleon, Polar Bear, Toucan, and Sloth. You can feed them, play with them, and go on adventures with them.

No registration or download is required to use AdoptMe. Everything on the site is 100% free. Explore caves and forests, enter races, grow food in your garden, star in a commercial, play games, become a social media star, enter dance competitions and pet shows, and much more. You can also mint your pet as an NFT for free to the leading blockchains (such as Solana and Polygon).

Over 1 million pets were adopted on the original version of AdoptMe.com, but the site was completely rebuilt from scratch in late 2021, to be much more modern and include NFTs and artificial intelligence. Soon, metaverse features will also be added, as well as new pets such as AdoptMe Apes.

Visit AdoptMe Virtual Pets today from any PC, tablet, or mobile phone, to instantly adopt a digital pet at no cost.

