Senate Bill 1030 Printer's Number 1337
PENNSYLVANIA, January 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1337
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1030
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY YAW, LANGERHOLC, REGAN, BARTOLOTTA, ARGALL, DUSH,
J. WARD, SCAVELLO, HUTCHINSON, PITTMAN, MENSCH AND STEFANO,
JANUARY 21, 2022
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 21, 2022
AN ACT
Providing for suspension of the Pennsylvania Heavy-Duty Diesel
Emissions Control Program and for expiration of suspension.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Heavy-Duty
Diesel Emissions Control Program Suspension Procedures Act.
Section 2. Suspension of program.
The provisions of 25 Pa. Code Ch. 126 Subch. E (relating to
Pennsylvania Heavy-Duty Diesel Emissions Control Program) by the
Department of Environmental Protection published in the
Pennsylvania Bulletin on November 6, 2021, are suspended
effective through and including model year 2026 vehicles.
Section 3. Suspension expiration.
The suspension of enforcement by the Department of
Environmental Protection of any provision of 25 Pa. Code Ch. 126
Subch. E (relating to Pennsylvania Heavy-Duty Diesel Emissions
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17