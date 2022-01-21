Submit Release
Senate Bill 1030 Printer's Number 1337

PENNSYLVANIA, January 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1337

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1030

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY YAW, LANGERHOLC, REGAN, BARTOLOTTA, ARGALL, DUSH,

J. WARD, SCAVELLO, HUTCHINSON, PITTMAN, MENSCH AND STEFANO,

JANUARY 21, 2022

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 21, 2022

AN ACT

Providing for suspension of the Pennsylvania Heavy-Duty Diesel

Emissions Control Program and for expiration of suspension.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Heavy-Duty

Diesel Emissions Control Program Suspension Procedures Act.

Section 2. Suspension of program.

The provisions of 25 Pa. Code Ch. 126 Subch. E (relating to

Pennsylvania Heavy-Duty Diesel Emissions Control Program) by the

Department of Environmental Protection published in the

Pennsylvania Bulletin on November 6, 2021, are suspended

effective through and including model year 2026 vehicles.

Section 3. Suspension expiration.

The suspension of enforcement by the Department of

Environmental Protection of any provision of 25 Pa. Code Ch. 126

Subch. E (relating to Pennsylvania Heavy-Duty Diesel Emissions

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

