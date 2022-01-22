Submit Release
Bristol Man Charged with Attempted Murder Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

SULLIVAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in charges being placed against a Bristol man accused of committing criminal actions that led to an officer-involved shooting in Sullivan County Friday morning.

At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI agents began investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road. Just after 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spotted Alan Coulter (DOB 6/8/67), who they knew had active arrest warrants, driving a truck along Hickory Tree Road in Sullivan County. A traffic stop was attempted, but Coulter refused to stop and drove to property located in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road before abandoning the vehicle and running to an outbuilding. As deputies approached the structure, Coulter fired a shot through the door, striking one of the deputies. He then barricaded himself inside the building and refused to negotiate with deputies. Over the course of the next few hours, Coulter fired shots at deputies, resulting in deputies returning fire. Just before 9:30 a.m., Coulter was taken into custody. He was not injured during the incident. The deputy who was shot remains hospitalized.

This evening, agents obtained warrants charging Coulter with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Reckless Endangerment, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Use of a Weapon During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

