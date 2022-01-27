Tricia Brouk, Prominent Public Speaking Expert, Founder of The Big Talk Academy Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine

Tricia Brouk, prominent Public Speaking Expert, TEDx Producer, Media Personality and Founder of The Big Talk Academy Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Entrepreneur Spotlight Series The DotCom Magazine PR Issue The Power Of Zoom Interview Issue

Tricia Brouk, Prominent Public Speaking Expert, TEDx Producer, Media Personality and Founder of The Big Talk Academy Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine

Tricia Brouk was an amazing guest, and it was an honor to have her on the show. When it comes to public speaking, Tricia is a world-wide leading expert. A must listen to interview!” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tricia Brouk , prominent Public Speaking Expert, TEDx Producer, Media Personality, and World-Renowned Speaker Mentor and Founder of The Big Talk Academy Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Tricia Brouk, outstanding Public Speaking expert, TEDx Producer, Media Personality, and World-Renowned Speaker Mentor and Founder of The Big Talk Academy joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Tricia Brouk has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. Tricia Brouk joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on compelling video series.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASETricia Brouk, a leading Public Speaking expert, and significant Founder of The Big Talk Academy has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.Tricia Brouk of The Big Talk Academy joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Tricia Brouk discusses the newest offerings of The Big Talk Academy, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares influential thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Tricia Brouk joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Tricia Brouk was awesome. She has an excellent background in the Public Speaking space. The success of The Big Talk Academy is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Tricia Brouk on the video series. Interviewing Tricia Brouk was a lot of fun, educational and remarkably interesting. It was awesome to have Tricia Brouk on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what she has to say.”Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Tricia Brouk of The Big Talk Academy has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly pleased to have Tricia Brouk on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like The Big Talk Academy. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many smart and talented people are building amazing companies. Tricia Brouk and The Big Talk Academy are providing an extra ordinary service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a top class company. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Tricia Brouk who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Tricia Brouk”.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

Tricia Brouk, prominent Public Speaking Expert, TEDx Producer, Media Personality and Founder of The Big Talk Academy Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine