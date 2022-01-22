Airlines, tourism firms cooperate to offer attractive products

VIETNAM, January 22 -

Visitors watch a bird show at Vinpearl Safari in Phú Quốc island on November 21, 2011. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Đạt

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese tourism companies have cooperated with airlines to offer attractive tour packages to meet the increasing travel demand for the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) Festival.

Deputy General Director at Saigontourist Group Trương Đức Hùng said that his company has coordinated with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to supply promotional tour combo packages during Tết, including luxury hotel and airline ticket services at preferential prices in HCM City and several tourist destinations with direct flights.

Meanwhile, the collaboration between low-cost airline Vietjet Air and Vinpearl offers package tours including round-trip airfare and 5-star vacation services to Vinpearl’s resorts in central Đà Nẵng and Nha Trang cities and Mekong Delta's Phú Quốc.

Sun Group and Vietnam Airlines have also enhanced cooperation to develop package travel products with many incentives for travellers. Sun Group has pledged to reduce at least 10 per cent of service prices for tourists using its services in Asia Park in Đà Nẵng; and at least 5 per cent for those staying at its accommodation in Fansipan (Lào Cai), Hạ Long (Quảng Ninh), Hòn Thơm (Phú Quốc) and Bà Đen (Tây Ninh).

Vietnam Airlines also promised a 30-per cent discount on economy fares for all visitors who stay at Sun Group’s facilities.

Earlier, at an investment-trade-tourism promotion conference held in Kiên Giang, a representative of Vietnam Airlines reported that the firm planned to resume flights from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia and Australia to Phú Quốc to create “Green-lane tourism” connectivity with safe tourist destinations in Việt Nam.

Vietnam Airlines announced that it will also gradually re-open flights between Việt Nam and the US, Europe and China in the near future.

Meanwhile, Vietjet Air revealed that it will expand domestic and international routes to and from Phú Quốc as well as coordinate with the authorities of Kiên Giang Province on developing new tourist products. — VNS