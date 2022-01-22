Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, January 24, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS MONDAY, JANUARY 24, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance)

For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83313102742 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 1310 2742

Monday, January 24, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 9:00 a.m. (690) Children, Youth and Families Department, Barbara Vigil, Secretary Designate (Chenier/Densmore)

1:30 p.m. (343) Retiree Health Care Authority, Neil Kueffer, Interim Director (Jorgensen/Miller) (352) Educational Retirement Board, David Archuleta, Executive Director; Bob Jacksha, Chief Investment Officer (Jorgensen/Miller) (366) Public Employees Retirement Association, Greg Trujillo, Executive Director; Kristin Varela, Interim Chief Investment Officer (Jorgensen/Miller) (350) General Services Department, John Garcia, Secretary Designate (Jorgensen/Miller) (394) State Treasurer, Tim Eichenberg, State Treasurer (Faubion/Miller) (420) Regulation and Licensing Department, Linda Trujillo, Superintendent (Chenier/Rivera)

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 9:00 a.m. Budget Hearing Follow-Up (665) Department of Health (Klundt/Densmore)

1:30 p.m. (361) Department of Information Technology (Hitzman/Miller) (333) Taxation and Revenue Department (Hitzman/Montoya)

(341) Department of Finance and Administration (Hitzman/Macias) (370) Secretary of State (Hitzman/Miller) (378) State Personnel Office (Jorgensen/Macias)

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 (430) Public Regulation Commission (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez) (460) New Mexico State Fair (Chenier/Jimenez) (465) Gaming Control Board (Hitzman/Rivera) (469) State Racing Commission (Hitzman/Rivera) (609) Indian Affairs Department (Chenier/Macias)

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 9:00 a.m. Addressing the Nursing Workforce Shortage *Panel, TBD

1:30 p.m. (417) Border Authority (Dick-Peddie/Miller) (419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller) (440) Office of Superintendent of Insurance (Dick-Peddie/Rivera) (495) Spaceport Authority (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez)

Friday, January 28, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 Update of General Fund Estimates Department of Finance and Administration, Debbie Romero, Cabinet Secretary Taxation and Revenue Department , Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Cabinet Secretary Legislative Finance Committee, Ismael Torres, Chief Economist

Nonrecurring Requests and Appropriations – Special, Supplemental, Deficiency and Information Technology, Federal Funds and Other State Funds (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation)

For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

*SB 17 AUTHORIZATION FOR CERTAIN WATER PROJECTS (INGLE)

SB 37 PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND APPROPRIATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 46 ACEQUIA AND COMMUNITY DITCH FUND ACT FUNDING (GONZALES)

SB 18 APPROPRIATION TO THE WATER TRUST FUND (STEFANICS)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education)

For public participation, click the following link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or

via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Monday, January 24, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

HEALTH & PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(click on the Webcast tab and select Health and Public Affairs)

For public participation, click the following link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87967039414 to join the Webinar or

via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 879 6703 9414

Monday, January 24, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

*SB 41 COLLEGE RESEARCH PARK & ECON DEV ACT CHANGES (STEWART/CHANDLER)

SB 3 ENHANCING DEATH BENEFITS FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT (MUÑOZ)

SB 4 PREVAILING WAGE AND FRINGE BENEFIT RATES (DUHIGG/CHANDLER)

*SB 13 “MISSING IN NEW MEXICO EVENT” (LOPEZ)

*SB 15 KN95 MASKS AND EDUCATION (STEINBORN)

SB 16 DISTRIBUTION OF AT-HOME COVID19 TESTING KITS (STEINBORN)

SB 19 NEW MEXICO HOUSING TRUST FUND (RODRIGUEZ)

*SB 33 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PARITY LEGISLATION IMPACT (HICKEY)

SB 40 HEALTH CARE QUALITY SURCHARGE ACT CHANGES (ORTIZ y PINO)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair

Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(click on the Webcast tab and select

(Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs)

For public participation, click on the following link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86896122286 to join the Webinar or

via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 868 9612 2286

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303

1. Invocation

2. Introduction of Members & Staff

3. Organizational Meeting & Overview of Committee Protocols

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(click on the Webcast tab and select (Judiciary)

For public participation, click on the following link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83347538157 to join the Webinar or

via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 4753 8157

Monday, January 24, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Senate Chamber or 1/2 hour after floor session

SB 2 JUDICIAL RETIREMENT CHANGES (CERVANTES)

Michael E. Vigil, Chief Justice, New Mexico Supreme Court

Arthur W. Pepin, Director, Administrative Office of the Courts

PRETRIAL DETENTION AFTER SJR 1 (2016) AND BAIL REFORM

Research and Data, Legislative Finance Committee

Jon Courtney, Ph.D, Deputy Director, Legislative Finance Committee

Cally Carswell, Program Evaluator, Legislative Finance Committee

Ryan Tolman, Ph.D, Program Evaluator. Legislative Finance Committee

Paul Guerin, Ph.D, Director, Center for Applied Research and Analysis Institute for Social Research , University of New Mexico

Prosecution Perspectives

Raul Torrez, District Attorney, 2nd Judicial District

James Grayson, Chief Deputy District Attorney

2nd Judicial District Attorney

Defense Perspectives

Kim Chavez-Cook, Appellate Defender, Law Offices of the Public Defender

Jonathan L. Ibarra, Assistant Public Defender, Law Offices of the Public Defender

Ryan Villa, Law Offices of Ryan Villa, LLC, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Local Government Perspectives

Grace Phillips, General Counsel, New Mexico Association of Counties

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair

Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Rules)

For public participation click on the following

link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86412647187 to join the Webinar or

via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 864 126 47187

Monday, January 24, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

SJR 8 SALARIES FOR PUBLIC OFFICIALS, CA (IVEY-SOTO)

###