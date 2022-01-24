Give peace a chants -- 20th Annual World Sound Healing Day

World Sound Healing Day 2-14-2022 Andi and Jonathan Goldman, co-founders of World Sound Healing Day

Join thousands of meditators, musicians, and healers to project a Sonic Valentine to the Earth on February 14th 2022

The idea first emerged as a question: would it be possible for a number of people creating positive sound to make this sound on the same day and would this be of benefit?” — Jonathan Goldman

BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Question: What do, a Tibetan Lama, a chamber orchestra, a Grammy musician, a crystal singing bowl player an award-winning poet and an electronic dance music DJ have in common?

Answer: They're all presenting events for the 20th Annual World Sound Healing Day. Feb. 14, 2022

It’s not a festival or a summit. It’s free and it’s open to all. Anyone who wants to can be an active part of this events. It’s a sacred sonic celebration—the 20th Annual World Sound Healing Day. It occurs on February 14th, and all that’s necessary is for you to have an open heart and the desire to co-create an activity to encode peace and love—compassion and appreciation—on to our planet.

For the past 20 years, thousands of people throughout the planet have joined together to send positive vibrations to the planet for an event held on Valentine’s Day called World Sound Healing Day. The idea behind World Sound Healing Day is based on scientific data that shows events of high compassion are measurable and indicate significant positive global changes including reduction of crime and violence. Intentionalized sound as created by participants of World Sound Healing Day is quantum in nature and has the ability to interface with the very field of our planet. Data measuring the effects of World Sound Healing Day provided by the Global Consciousness Project, the Global Coherence Initiative, and other organizations shows great promise with regard to the power of consciously created sacred sound to help create positive shifts and changes.

World Sound Healing Day is a global event now in its 20th year, dedicated to healing our planet through projecting intentionalized loving sounds to the Earth and all sentient beings.

The purpose of World Sound Healing Day is to:

1). Heal Our Planet!

2). Heal Our Waters!

3). Raise Our Consciousness!

There are two ways to participate: 1). Create an event before February14th by going to the Events Portal on www.worldsoundhealingday.org and posting that event or 2). On February 14, simply go to one of the hundreds of different events that has been posted. It’s that simple.

Take part in this glorious day of Planetary Awakening and sound together with others throughout the world in order to manifest Global Harmonization.

Visit https://www.worldsoundhealingday.org/ for more details

About World Sound Healing Day

World Sound Healing Day is the brainchild of Jonathan Goldman. Goldman is internationally renowned teachers, authors, musicians and pioneers in the emerging field of sound healing. His books include best selling book THE 7 SECRETS OF SOUND HEALING and with his wife, Andi, THE HUMMING EFFECT. A Grammy nominee, his recordings include “Chakra Chants” and “Frequencies: Sounds of Healing”. He is CEO of www.healingsounds.com and founder of https://www.soundhealersassociation.org/

Since the first World Sound Healing Day, the event has grown larger and larger, with many hundreds of events occurring throughout the planet as part of this “Celebration of Sacred Sound”. These events have been occurring live and virtually, posted on the website: www.worldsoundhealingday.org

Last years, events were broadcast from dozens of different countries, and included Grammy musicians, Tibetan monks, chamber orchestras, individual performers, vocal groups, sound and energy healers and numerous other spiritual teachers, conscious musicians and people, groups and organizations dedicated to peace and planetary conscious who co-created this event.

About Jonathan Goldman

Jonathan Goldman, M.A. is an international authority and pioneer in the field of sound healing. He is author of numerous books including HEALING SOUNDS, THE 7 SECRETS OF SOUND HEALING, and his latest, the best-selling THE HUMMNG EFFECT (co-authored with his wife Andi Goldman) which won the 2018 Gold Visionary Award for “Health Books”. Jonathan is director of the Sound Healers Association and president of Spirit Music, Inc. in Boulder, Colorado. A Grammy nominee, he has created over 25 best-selling, award winning recordings including: “CHAKRA CHANTS”, “THE DIVINE NAME” (with Gregg Braden), “FREQUENCIES: SOUNDS OF HEALING” and “REIKI CHANTS”. Jonathan has been named as one of Watkins’ Mind Body Spirit magazine’s “100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People”. www.healingsounds.com

About Andi Goldman

Andi Goldman, M.A., L.P.C., is a licensed psychotherapist, specializing in holistic counseling and sound therapy. She is the Director of the Healing Sounds® Seminars and Co- Director of the Sound Healers Association. She is a musician, teacher, sound healer, and award-winning author. Andi is the developer of Tele-Counsel, the nation’s first telephone counseling service specifically offering homebound clients structured counseling. Andi co-authored with her husband, Jonathan Goldman, Chakra Frequencies, winner of the Visionary Award for “Best Alternative Health Book” of the Year, and their new best-selling The Humming Effect which recently won the 2018 Gold Visionary Award for “Best Health & Healing Book” (both from Inner Traditions). www.healingsounds.com

World Sound Healing Day 2021