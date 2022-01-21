Generator Hijacked – Haiti Hospital Reopens with Quick Help from US Supporters

New generator allows Hopital Sainte Croix in Leogane Haiti to re-open following hijacking. Community marches in Leogane over hijacking of generator destined for Hopital Sainte-Croix.

Hôpital Sainte-Croix in Leogane Haiti reopens doors for patients now that power is restored.

HSC is the only medical facility in the area where a woman needing an emergency C-section can find a doctor 24 hours a day – seven days a week.” — Andrew Mayo, CEO and President MBF

HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hôpital Sainte-Croix (HSC) in Leogane, Haiti suffered from dual catastrophes in the past week. First, the hospital’s generator, its primary electric power source, failed. Then, the new generator bound for the hospital was hijacked by armed gang members before it could reach its destination. With no electricity except for solar power in the neonatal ward, the hospital was forced to close its doors to new patients and send all but a few neonatal patients home over the weekend.

Yesterday a new generator was safely delivered to HSC and the hospital was reopened today all because of the quick action of staff members and supporters of Houston-based Medical Benevolence Foundation (MBF).

Hôpital Sainte-Croix served 22,000 outpatients and 2,000 inpatients in 2021. As other hospitals in Haiti have closed in the face of gang activity and COVID-19, HSC has remained open. It has the only neonatal nursery in the region and is seeing more deliveries per month in recent months than ever before. As the only hospital in the entire area where pregnant women can receive medical care, including C-section surgeries any time of the day, the hospital is an essential asset to the community. When news of the hijacking spread last week, people marched in the street to voice their support for the hospital.

The Medical Benevolence Foundation has partnered with HSC for six decades. Reopening the hospital was a top priority for the MBF team. Soon, a replacement generator was located - the last one in Haiti suitable for the hospital's needs - and a police escort for delivery was arranged. Stepping out on faith that the funds would materialize, MBF made the purchase and got the ball rolling for delivery. By Monday evening, various individuals and foundations around the US began to respond. MBF has a page on its website dedicated to the hospital and hopes to raise the $75,000 it expects the total project to cost when done.

“You never want to see the loss of the primary source of emergency medical care for a region that includes almost 500,000 people” said Andrew Mayo, CEO of MBF. “HSC is the only medical facility in the area where a woman needing an emergency C-section can find a doctor 24 hours a day – seven days a week. It was literally a matter of life and death to get the hospital reopened."

The Medical Benevolence Foundation will use donations to cover the new generator and transport costs, and any additional gifts will go toward a solar power project previously started. You can give to help the hospital at www.mbf.net/give.