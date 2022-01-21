Submit Release
The SIS Network is looking for Women Speakers and Authors in the areas of Self-Love, Manifestation and Abundance.

Monique Denton, Founder & CEO

Monique Denton, Founder & CEO Embrace Your CAKE, LLC SIS Network

Embrace Your CAKE, Sisters Inspire Sisters Network is Making a Global Impact. Empowering Black Women to use their Voice. Providing a Platform and Awareness.

The success and opportunities for black women will no longer be stagnant and predicated on how others view us. We will share, write, package, publish and create legacy for black women by black women.”
— Monique Denton
PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embrace Your C.A.K.E., (EYC) LLC announces the success of the Sisters Inspire Sisters Network. www.sistersinspiresisters.com One thousand women that will empower One million globally. Founder and CEO, Monique Denton is committed to increasing awareness, brand visibility and opportunities for black women professionals and business owners. The SIS Network platform is the gateway for black women from all over the globe to have their voices heard. They accomplish this through Amazon Best Seller book anthologies, virtual summits, the weekly SIS Table Talk and live events allowing women to share their knowledge, expertise, stories and brilliance. All of this is accomplished through true sisterhood and support.

Most recently, the Sisters Inspire Sisters Network awarded three black female entrepreneurs with a micro grant of $1,000 each to expand their business. Now the SIS Network is looking for women who are ready to take the next step, but not take it alone. They are looking for speakers, authors, business women, professionals and coaches to share their vision and stories with the world.

Monique believes that “The success and opportunities for black women will no longer be stagnant and predicated on how others view us. We will share, write, package, publish and create legacy for black women by black women. We will determine how our voices are heard. This is our “Chicken Soup for the Soul.”

Self-Love represents a state of appreciation for oneself that grows from actions that support our physical, psychological and spiritual growth. Self-Love means having high regard for your own well-being, happiness and needs without sacrificing to others.

Manifestation represents visualizing and affirming yourself in the reality that you want to live in. It consist of your energy, your thoughts, your environment, your dreams and your mindset.

Abundance represents empowering women to position themselves for overflow. This can be financially, spiritually and physically.

Share your story, expertise and triumphs. Apply here: https://bit.ly/sisspeaker

Monique Denton
Embrace Your CAKE, LLC
monique@embraceyourcake.com
