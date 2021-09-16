SIS Entrepreneur Grant Creating Opportunities for Black Women
Providing opportunities and taking action to empower women of color through education, resources, networking, opportunities and now funding.LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embrace Your C.A.K.E., (EYC) LLC announces the launch of its Inaugural Entrepreneurial Sisters Inspire Sisters (SIS) Entrepreneur Grant. The $1,000 grant will be awarded to three African American women small business owners who embody the spirit and purpose of providing products, services and/or programs to empower women and families in their local communities and beyond.
The Award embraces the vision and philosophy of Monique Denton-Davis, CEO and Founder, Embrace Your C.A.K.E LLC and Sisters Inspire Sisters, By providing opportunities and taking action to empower women of color through education, resources, networking, opportunities and now funding.
Eligibility: (priority given to residents of Long Island, New York)
Minimum of 3 months in business
African American/Black Female
Demonstrate a business need that could be fulfilled by the grant
Provide an explanation of how you will use grant proceeds
Explain how the grant will improve your business growth and success
Provide articles of organization
We are seeking donors who will contribute to the grant, either through matching funds, or individual donations. We are also looking for business and financial professionals and partners to volunteer coaching and mentorship to grant recipients. The grant will be a minimum of $1,000 with a maximum of $2,000 based on contributions, donations and supporter matches. In addition to the $1,000 grant, each awardee will receive 3 months business coaching and mentorship
Opportunities to advertise products, services on Embrace Your CAKE/Sisters Inspire Sisters Community/Social media platforms and website
Opportunity to speak at a Sisters Inspire Sisters event
Application opens: September 15, 2021
You may apply, support or donate here : sistersinspiresisters.com/grant
