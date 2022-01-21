Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,118 in the last 365 days.

Burgum to deliver rescheduled State of the State Address on Feb. 16 at Fargo Theatre

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum announced today that he will deliver his rescheduled 2022 State of the State Address at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Fargo Theatre in Fargo.

The address was initially scheduled for this week but was postponed due to the governor having laryngitis. The venue has changed to the Fargo Theatre due to a scheduling conflict with the previously scheduled venue at North Dakota State University. Additional information about the rescheduled address, including electronic media setup, will be provided in the coming weeks.

The address will also be livestreamed from the Governor’s Office website at www.governor.nd.gov.

You just read:

Burgum to deliver rescheduled State of the State Address on Feb. 16 at Fargo Theatre

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.