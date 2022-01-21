NAAWS Names TDOC'S Mike Parris Warden Of The Year

NASHVILLE – For the first time ever, a Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) warden has been named Warden of the Year by the North American Association of Wardens and Superintendents (NAAWS). Morgan County Correctional Complex Warden Mike Parris was selected to receive the prestigious award based on his visionary and exceptional leadership.

“Warden Parris has been an impactful and inspirational leader,” Interim Commissioner Lisa Helton said. “Under his leadership, the facility has been a committed community partner and has worked diligently to positively impact the lives of incarcerated men as they prepare to return home.”

The Warden of the Year award is presented annually to a correctional leader who has gone the extra mile to solve problems within their organization, involved themselves in their community, and mentored others. Warden Parris is an ardent supporter of programs and interventions to address the risks and needs of the incarcerated population. He continues to lead in the use of evidence-based strategies such as therapeutic communities, restrictive housing step-down programs and behavioral intervention techniques to improve offender outcomes.

“I am sincerely humbled by this recognition, it truly is an honor,” Warden Parris said. “I am grateful for the opportunities TDOC has afforded me, the support of my wife and family, and I feel that this is as much a win for Morgan County and TDOC as it is for me. We are one team working towards one mission.”

A Morgan County native, Parris began his career with TDOC as a correctional officer more than 40 years ago. His hard work and dedication earned him numerous promotions and the respect of his peers and those he leads.

Warden Parris will officially be recognized as the nation’s Warden of the Year during the NAAWS Annual Training Conference in San Antonio, Texas this spring.