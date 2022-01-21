Submit Release
SDDOT Seeks Public Input into I-229 Exit 6 (10th Street) Interchange Study

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 Contact:  Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

 

SIOUX FALLS, SD  - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the city of Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls MPO, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public open house meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Lincoln High School (2900 South Cliff Ave.) to inform area residents of the beginning of the Interstate 229 Exit 6 Interchange Modification Study.

 The corridors being studied include:

  • I-229 from exit 5 to exit 7
  • 10th Street from Saint Paul Avenue to Sneve Avenue

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A prerecorded presentation will be uploaded to the project website (www.i229exit6.com) on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, and will be played on a loop during the public open house.

The purpose of the meeting is to introduce preliminary interchange concepts to the public and gather input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the study. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, a virtual component of the public meeting will also be available at the study website www.i229exit6.com starting the day of the public meeting. Meeting materials and a prerecording of the presentation will be posted to the website. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. The study team would appreciate hearing from the area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period. 

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov. For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-

