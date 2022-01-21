Pecos River Bridge on RM 652 to be Rebuilt

ORLA – A project to replace the Pecos River bridge on RM 652 is scheduled to start later this month. Traffic control and barricades will be moved into place starting Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

The Pecos River serves as the border between Loving County and Reeves County.

The project calls for replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure. While there will still be only two 12-foot-wide lanes, the project will include 10-foot -wide shoulders. The project will also replace guardrails and signage.

The plan is to work on the north side of the bridge first.

There will only be one lane open to traffic for most of the project. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to handle traffic flow. It is extremely important that motorists obey the signals. Running a red light could have catastrophic results.

Width restrictions will also be needed during the project. Commercial vehicles must get oversize permits and obey restrictions. Alternate routes are strongly encouraged.

The project is scheduled to take about nine months and is scheduled to be completed in late Fall 2022.

During construction, the speed limit will be reduced in the work zone. In the interest of safety, motorists are asked to obey those limits.

Dan Williams Company of El Paso and Austin won the bridge project with a low bid of a little more than $2.85 million.