Submit Release
News Search

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,118 in the last 365 days.

I-20 Overpass Project At Midkiff To See Major Traffic Change

MIDLAND – The project that is rebuilding the Interstate 20 interchange at Midkiff Road in Midland will see a major traffic change the week of Jan. 24.

During the week of Jan. 24, all four I-20 entrance and exit ramps adjacent to Midkiff Road will be closed to allow the contractor to start building main lane detours needed before demolition of the existing overpass. Westbound ramps will be affected beginning Tuesday, Jan 25. Eastbound ramp closures will begin Thursday, Jan 27. These ramps will remain closed for several months. 

During this time there also will be night-time main lane closures: The outside main lanes in both directions will be temporarily closed to place concrete barriers. 

In the interest of safety, motorists are reminded that patience and obeying speed limits is of paramount importance when driving in this construction zone.

The Midkiff project is adjacent to a project that is building a new intersection at I-20 and County Road 1250. The two projects will effectively have a combined construction work zone stretching from FM 1788 to 0.25 miles east of Midkiff Road. During construction, speed limits are reduced on both projects. 

The Midkiff Road project is scheduled to be completed in winter of 2023.

James Construction Group LLC of Baton Rouge, La., won the Midkiff overpass project with a low bid of approximately $36.3 million. 

You just read:

I-20 Overpass Project At Midkiff To See Major Traffic Change

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.