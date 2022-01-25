Aspire Technology Partners Welcomes Brian Christein as NY Regional Sales Director

Aspire Technology Partners Brian Christein

Providing Leadership, Direction and Stewardship to NY Regional Sales Organization at Leading Technology Solutions and Services Company

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners, a leading technology solutions and services company specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services, announced the appointment of Brian Christein as NY Regional Sales Director.

In this role, Brian will provide leadership, direction, and stewardship to the NY regional sales organization. He will have responsibility for sales development and go-to-market strategies driving incremental revenue and managed services growth in the region. “His leadership experience in the technology industry is an asset that will accelerate our growth in the NY region,” said John L Harris, President and CEO of Aspire Technology Partners.

Brian brings over 25 years of sales and technology industry experience to his new role. Brian comes to Aspire as a regional sales director responsible for the development and growth of multiple sales teams in the IT services industry.

Brian completed his BS in marketing at the University of Buffalo and earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Mount St. Mary College in New York. He resides in the Hudson Valley Region in NY with his wife and 2 children.

“We are excited to have Brian on the team leading the NY state-based sales organization. His dedication and experience leading sales teams will bring a renewed focus and consistent results in the markets we serve,” added Harris

About Aspire

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions to drive the organization forward. Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital infrastructure, world-class design and implementation expertise, and managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Albany and White Plains, NY; and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.aspiretransforms.com.