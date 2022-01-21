Management Consulting Firm launches Roadmap to AI™

“ENDGAMESTRATEGIST, LLC, a Management Consulting Firm has entered into an agreement with Amazon.com to sell ROADMAP TO AI. Also available on Kindle.

LAUREL PARK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Howard Highsmith, CMC Emeritus, and Managing Principal of Endgame Strategist, LLC announces today the release of Roadmap to AI™.“Roadmap to AI is an aggressive revenue generation strategy designed for emerging firms dedicated to controlling their respective markets through exceptional revenue growth and competitive advantage,” Highsmith stated.“For the very few firms operating in this exclusive, best of the best space are building their sales approach on best practices and utilizing the power of quality data (q.data) analytics to drive exceptional revenue growth,” he concluded.The book has 130 pages and is intended for CxO executive leaders of organizations operating in high-end, complex sales environments. Roadmap to AI is a revenue generation (RevGen) strategy designed to create sustained revenue growth and is also an advance plan for firms to transition to Artificial Intelligence (AI). Roadmap to AI includes a revenue strategy map and related papers like Human Capital, Methods, and Tools re: growth, MindMaps, and Disciplines.Once the corporate framework is built, executives can begin to perform “What If Modeling” (aka: WIM) that is founded on quality data (q.data) and with a set of formulas to produce a decision support system for making better decisions about future revenue growth.###