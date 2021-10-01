Consulting Firm Partners with Flevy.com to Publish Thought Leadership on RevGen Growth Strategy called "Roadmap to AI™"
Roadmap to AI is an aggressive strategy for sales organizations that when executed will produce exceptional revenue growth and competitor advantage.
Roadmap to AI is an advanced strategy for sales organizations operating in complex environments that when executed will produce exceptional revenue growth and competitor advantage.”LAUREL PARK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard Highsmith, CMC Emeritus, and Managing Principal of Endgame Blueprints, LLC announces the release of a two-volume set entitled: Roadmap to AI™. Both volumes are optionally being supported by a comprehensive menu of executive management consulting services.
— Howard Highsmith
VOLUME I, REVGEN (114 pages) includes a revenue growth strategy with related papers like Human Capital, Methods, and Tools re: growth, MindMaps, and Disciplines.
VOLUME II, ANALYTICS (30 pages) employs “What If Modeling” (aka: WIM) that is founded on quality data (q.data) to create a decision support system in making better decisions about future revenue growth.
“Complexity has become the universal outcome of ‘change,’ especially in high-end sales organizations,” Highsmith stated. “Attaining a Best-in-Class distinction over Industry Average and Laggard firms is quickly becoming a necessity as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes dominant,” he added.
“Roadmap to AI is an aggressive revenue generation strategy designed for emerging firms committed to controlling markets through exceptional revenue growth and competitor advantage. “Firms operating in this rare air space are basing their sales approach on best practices and utilizing the power of quality data (q.data) analytics to drive growth,” Highsmith concluded.
Contact: Howard Highsmith, CMC Emeritus ▪ 828.455.6390 ▪ howard@endgame-hq.com
###
Howard Highsmith
Endgame Blueprints, LLC
+1 828-455-6390
email us here