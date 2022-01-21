Oakberry, Star Superfood Platform, Continues Brand Growth With Expansion to Aspen
Oakberry dominates the Brazilian territory and continues international expansion with a new location in Aspen, CO, to open in April 2022.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OAKBERRY is a network that was born out of the need to supply a demand that has been little met and explored: healthy “fast food.” The brand entered franchising in early 2017 and is growing at a rapid pace. Since its inauguration, the chain opens – on average – a new unit every five days and sells approximately 1 million OAKs per month. Currently, the chain has more than 400 units in operation, in more than 20 countries, and four continents. Oakberry’s latest opening will be in Aspen, CO – located at 616 E Hyman Ave Aspen, CO 81611, right by the main street and Aspen ski lift. The store is set to open in April of 2022.
The chain relies on a fast food service model, so from the order to the delivery of the cup, the customer waits only two minutes. "We believe that consumers are becoming increasingly considerate about their diets. With this point, allied with time – the most precious human asset today – we want to give the customer the opportunity to choose between common fast food and OAKBERRY, explains Georgios Frangulis, CEO and co-founder of the company.
OAKBERRY offers customers three cup sizes and more than 15 toppings, such as banana, granola, coconut, chia seed, powdered milk, organic honey, and many others. Its exclusive natural formula has no added coloring, no pesticides, as well as zero trans fat and cholesterol.
Today, the chain has more than 400 units spread all over Brazil in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande Sul, Bahia, Goiás, and Paraná, among others. "Our strategy is to expand the brand's presence not only in the country's capitals but also in the countryside cities. Açaí consumption is still small for the market's potential, and we visualize an enormous growth potential for the next years," adds Georgios.
LifeStyle
OAK is based on experience and brand building and seeks to occupy an important place in the hearts of its customers through participation in various sports and aspirational events, such as F1, Porsche GT3 Cup, NFL, Miami Open, US Open, and Australian Open, Vogue Ball, Camarote N1 and Lollapallooza. With an established presence abroad, OAKBERRY was the first Brazilian company to be invited to commercialize its products at the SuperBowl, the final round of the American Football league. "The invitation to participate in the most valuable and televised sporting event in the world shows us that we are on the right path towards building an increasingly strong brand," concludes Georgios.
International Expansion
Besides the expansion in Brazil, OAKBERRY has maintained its international growth. The first store was opened in June 2018, in the United States. Since then, there are more than 70 units, spread across four continents and 20 countries, such as the United States, UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, Peru, Spain, Portugal, Malta, among others. In 2021, the expectation is to increase its presence in European and Asian countries and end the year with more than 500 units.
About OAKBERRY
OAKBERRY was born in 2016 to serve a market niche still little explored: healthy “fast food.” The network's portfolio features acai bowls and smoothies in three sizes, more than 15 toppings, and some extra options – from the most basic choices like banana, nut granola, and honey, to chia, whey protein, peanut butter, and sugar-free paçoca (sweet cornflakes). Currently the chain has units in Brazil, United States, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, Peru, Spain, Portugal, and Malta, among many other countries, totaling to more than 400 operations. There are expansion plans for all regions in Brazil and also for other areas abroad. With an initial investment of R$300 thousand, the chain has invoiced R$100 million in 2020.
Osmund Allenberg
AZZI+CO
+1 925-876-6403
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other