Sen. Barbara Anne Washington’s Legislative Column for the Week of Jan. 17, 2022

State of the State Address

On Jan. 19, lawmakers from both the Missouri House of Representatives and Missouri Senate had the opportunity to hear the governor’s priorities for the coming year during his annual State of the State address.

In his speech, the governor touted the strength of Missouri’s economy. Businesses are investing all across our state and creating new jobs and new opportunities for Missourians. Unemployment, according to the governor, currently sits at 3.5%, which is below the national average and has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Overall, the governor struck an optimistic tone, saying “Missouri is strong today and will be even stronger tomorrow.”

To build on that strength, the governor detailed a number of proposals aimed at making fundamental improvements to our state. With a focus on meeting the growing needs of today’s workforce, he voiced continued support for workforce development programs which train and recruit the next generation of Missouri workers. He also proposed permanently establishing the Missouri Fast Track program, $31 million for colleges and universities through MoExcels and $20 million for the state’s 57 area career centers. The governor recommended investing in education by fully funding the Foundation Formula for our state’s K-12 schools once again this year, increasing the base salaries for our hardworking teachers and spending nearly $470 million on critical capital improvement projects for our state’s public colleges and universities. Lastly, the governor called for additional funding for important infrastructure projects, including $400 million for broadband expansion projects and a combined $400 million for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems throughout the state.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Special License Plate

During the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 189, which I was proud to sponsor. This legislation creates a special license plate for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Anyone interested in supporting this Kansas City gem can apply for the license plate by following these steps:

Make a $10 donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Donations can be made directly to the museum or by sending the museum a check upon submitting your application. Be sure to get a receipt for your contribution. Complete the 1716 form to apply for the specialty license plate. This form can be found at mo.gov/motor-vehicle/plates/personalized-specialty.html. When completing the form, select “other” and fill in that you are applying for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum plate. Send your application, along with your $10 museum donation (or the receipt for your donation), and your $15 standard plate application fee to the museum at 1616 E 18th St., KCMO, 64108.

As of April 9, 2021, anyone age 5 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Please contact your local pharmacy or health care provider for information on how best to receive one of the available vaccines. For more information about the vaccine in Missouri, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

University Health is now providing Pfizer, Moderna and J & J booster shots for COVID-19. The CDC approved a booster shot for any adult who received their first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago, or for any adult who received a single dose of the J & J vaccine at least two months ago. If you are eligible, you can schedule an appointment by calling 816-404-CARE or walk in to University Health (2211 Charlotte St., KCMO 64108) or University Health Lakewood Medical Center (7900 Lee’s Summit Road, KCMO 64139). The COVID-19 vaccine is available to children 5-12 at these two locations as well. Established patients may make an appointment with their child’s provider at the Med/Ped’s clinic at UHTMC or the Family Medicine Clinic at UHLMC. Additional vaccine information, including free transportation info, is available at www.universityhealthkc.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/.

The Jackson County Health Department also has numerous vaccine and testing clinics available. For more information, please visit jacohd.org.

The Center for COVID Recovery is open to treat patients who experience long-term effects from the virus. For more information, visit universityhealthkc.org/covid-19/center-for-covid-recovery; please share this information with anyone who continues to struggle after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

