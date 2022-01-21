Road Closure Wheelock
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP St Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Stannard Mountain Rd is impassable in the area of 122 Stannard Mountain Rd in Wheelock due to a jackknifed TT unit.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
