Divorce Coach Confidante Jolisa Webb joins WEW CREW
Living an outwardly beautiful life while privately facing a troubled marriage? Jolisa Webb sees you—because she was you.
No matter the struggle; no matter the pain; on the other side of heartache something beautiful remains.”UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force, executive in the Federal government, and divorced mom, Jolisa Webb has decades of leadership experience in human resources management, strategic communications, diversity and inclusion, protocol, and more. She’s accomplished, talented, educated, confident. But the day her husband asked for a divorce, everything turned upside down. “It completely shattered my confidence and threatened to destroy my self-esteem,” she says.
— Jolisa Webb - Divorce Coach Confidante
Having worked through the experience and regained her sense of self, Jolisa decided to use her hard-won knowledge to help other women by studying to become a CDC—Certified Divorce Coach®. “I believe having a neutral party to help me think through some of my decisions would have given me a lot more clarity sooner,” she explains. “I would have saved valuable time and emotional energy and been able to heal and move on more quickly.” But it’s not just her experience that drove her to launch Divorce Coach Confidante. She also feels called. “I am a morning person. Two songs that set the tone for my daily attitude are “Everybody Ought to Praise His Name,” which talks about a little robin singing in the morning and thanking the Lord for another day, and “Keep My Light in My Window,” which talks about being chosen for a work to make the world a better place for me and you. “ I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to help others expand, co-create, align with my purpose, and be an example of light and love in this great big beautiful world.”
As the Divorce Coach Confidante, Jolisa specializes in working with women in leadership or senior executive roles, and especially with female Veterans. She relates to their struggle to maintain the image of themselves they have worked so hard to cultivate, because she knows divorce can negatively impact a woman’s sense of self worth. Whether they are contemplating divorce, in the midst of the legal process, or struggling to move on after the ink has dried, Jolisa guides clients through reframing the experience as an opportunity for growth. “No matter the struggle, no matter the pain, on the other side of heartache something beautiful remains,” she says. “I help my clients turn their attention from the story of divorce to the business of divorce.” Now, Jolisa is broadening her impact by announcing the first Divorce Coach Confidante Facebook Group, launching in Spring 2022 to gather a community of high-powered women to support each other through their lows and celebrate their triumphs.
Similarly, to support herself in her own work, Jolisa has joined the networking organization Women Elevating Women (WEW). With the WEW CREW, she will participate in a virtual private peer advisory group that meets every month to network and learn about issues like access to capital for women of color, health and wellness, financial education, and collaborating with partners and teams. “As a first time business-owner, I believe I will benefit immensely from the opportunity to acquire more knowledge about how to successfully identify and navigate the challenges related to business development and growth,” she says. “I also have a proven record of leading in a variety of capacities, advocating for and lifting others up, especially women and others who have been marginalized in our society.”
About Women Elevating Women
Women Elevating Women (WEW), founded by Strategic Business Consultant Betty Hines, brings together a global community of diverse, C-level executive women. These women, rising in their fields, elevate each other by sharing their expert knowledge and social capital values, given their common culture. Together they collaborate, connect, and communicate as a united force to address the barriers they have personally experienced. They realize the economic potential of working together, gaining more access to capital and other opportunities in global markets. They are taught how to navigate today’s complexities by participating in a peer advisory group and being assigned accountability partners. Get all the details and apply for membership at
https://bettyhines.com
About Divorce Coach Confidante
Beauty in the Midst, DBA Divorce Coach Confidante, is rooted in healing and holistic philosophies which are action- and outcome-focused. Jolisa Webb is committed to providing genuine, dynamic coaching that inspires clients to embrace and honor their truth throughout the process. The goal is also to help clients identify and overcome any fears or obstacles which may be holding them back, so that they are able to achieve positive, healthy, and enduring results that align with their best self.
Tamira Luc
Delucslife
+1 310-710-8954
email us here