Jamaica's #1 NEW Dancehall Reggae Album on Apple Music is "1989" By Trabass

Trabass - 1989 EP

MVB records Recording Artist Trabass

MVB RECORDS trademark

Famous Jamaican entertainer & music artist, Trabass, is headed right back to the Billboard Reggae charts, with his new EP "1989"

"1989" is the best release from Trabass since "Trabulation" in 2016, and in many cases it is much better than his previous Billboard debut.”
— Regina B.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 160,000,000 YouTube views, and over 2,000,000 followers across social media/YouTube, Jamaican born Andrew “Trabass” Chambers is a media powerhouse. It was this strong internet presence that helped him land on the Billboard charts in 2016, when he released "Trabulation". Six years later, the popular entertainer and music artist is headed right back to reclaim his spot on the Billboard Reggae charts, with his new 6 song EP titled "1989".

"1989" debuted on Apple Music as the #1 NEW Dancehall Reggae album, and currently still holds that spot according to Chartoo.com. "1989" features guest appearances by rising Dancehall Reggae artists like Shaneil Muir, Lincoln 3Dot, Rane Son, and many more. As soon as listeners press play on "1989", they are greeted by the powerful voice of Shaneil Muir, who helps jump start the 14 minute EP on the first track "Dem Nuh Real". The first track (Dem Nuh Real) sets a very high bar for the other songs on to follow, but Trabass quickly lets his listeners know that he is back with a vengeance, with the second track "Big Bumper Girl". Every single song on this EP is a hit single, and because "1989" is slightly under 15 minutes, new listeners and hardcore fans Trabass will have this "1989" on repeat.

"1989" is the best release from Trabass since "Trabulation" in 2016, and in many cases it is much better than his previous Billboard debut. The EP is released through MVB Records, a popular independent New York record label that currently has their eyes set on the Jamaican music scene. Trabass is currently working feverishly on new music for 2022, and is rumored to be getting ready to release a new album in June 2022.

Listeners can enjoy the new 6 song EP "1989" on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, TIDAL, Napster, and many other popular music streaming services.

Trabass - 1989: "Dem Nuh Real"

