DTG Recycle announces promotion of Ryan Jackman to Chief Growth Officer
The position will help lead the companies continued growth in exisiting and new business units
We are experiencing exponential growth and are looking to continue that momentum. We are confident that Ryan will be a significant part of our continued success in the years to come.”BOTHELL, WA, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle announced on Wednesday that Ryan Jackman has been promoted to the company's executive team as the new Chief Growth Officer.
— Tom Vaughn, CEO
In this role, Ryan will focus on new business units and revenue growth and be involved with corporate strategy and acquisitions. Additionally, he will work with the company's leaders and employees to improve current business units, processes, and communication and help grow and develop DTG Recycle's more than 340 employees.
Ryan joined DTG Recycle in early 2019 as the companies Business Development Manager. He was promoted to Director of Marketing before most recently being asked to start two new divisions for the company, its portable restroom and sweeper truck division.
"Ryan is an excellent fit for this role and has shown throughout his career with us a proven track record of growth and development, not just in creating new departments or business units, but in our people." Says DTG Recycle's CEO Tom Vaughn. "While the role of Chief Growth Officer typically focuses on revenue growth, we felt it essential to incorporate his people-first philosophy and ability to build and support our team members into this position on our executive team. We are experiencing exponential growth and are looking to continue that momentum. We are confident that Ryan will be a significant part of our continued success in the years to come."
Prior to joining DTG Recycle, Ryan had worked in IT sales and automotive finance before having a successful career at Sonsray Machinery, a CASE dealership on the West Coast selling heavy equipment to the construction industry. He was also elected this week to the Washington State Recycling Association's board of directors.
"I'm incredibly grateful to DTG for giving me this opportunity, and I am proud to be part of such a passionate group of people as we work to provide a comprehensive and competitive suite of service offerings to customers in the construction and industrial sectors. I am constantly surprised at how many opportunities for upward mobility and advancement this company provides its employees. We have people who began as sorters and are now senior leaders, people buying their first new cars or first houses. Being a part of what this company is doing for the environment, the community, and its customers and employees is truly incredible. I'm proud that our founder Dan Guimont and our CEO Tom Vaughn recognize that growing our people is as important as growing our revenue, and I am looking forward to helping do both for DTG as we continue building upon our momentum in the years to come".
