Hofmeister remarks on resignation of CareerTech State Director Mack for MidAmerica Industrial Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 21, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the following remarks about the announcement by Marcie Mack that she is resigning from her position as CareerTech director. Dr. Mack, who has led the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education since 2015, will take a position with MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor Creek.

Hofmeister made her comments in her role as chair of the Oklahoma CareerTech Board.

“Dr. Mack will continue helping ready Oklahoma’s workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow, only from a different vantage point. While I am excited for Dr. Mack and this opportunity, I will say that MidAmerica’s gain is CareerTech’s loss. Under Dr. Mack’s stewardship, CareerTech has been a tremendous partner with common education, higher education and industry. She has been an incredible public servant whose brilliance, commitment and expertise have ensured Oklahoma’s CareerTech system continues to meet the changing needs of Oklahoma’s workforce. On a personal level, I have greatly enjoyed working with Marcie. She is a terrific friend and colleague, and I wish her well.”

###