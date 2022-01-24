DEMOCRAT ATALIA GARCIA WILLIAMS IS FIRST ON THE BALLOT FOR DALLAS COUNTY JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 2, PLACE 1
DEMOCRAT ATALIA GARCIA WILLIAMS IS FIRST ON THE BALLOT FOR DALLAS COUNTY JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 2, PLACE 1, EARLY VOTING FEB. 14TH, ELECTION MAY 1ST
I believe that justice depends not only on the laws but on who is interpreting and applying the law. I, not only know the side of the law, but I also know the side of humanity.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atalia Garcia Williams secured the number one spot on the ballot for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 1 for the Dallas County Democratic Primary Election scheduled for March 1, 2022. Early voting begins on February 14th and ends on February 25th. It is less than 30 days away!
A current resident of Sunnyvale, Garcia Williams is the only licensed attorney running for the seat. She has been practicing law for over eleven years serving clients from all of the Dallas-Fort Worth area but predominantly from Southeast Dallas, Mesquite, Garland, and Balch Springs. She is deeply committed to serving her community through board service, including the Southeast Dallas Chamber of Commerce.
Born in Mesquite, Texas, Garcia Williams is a first-generation American, a daughter of Mexican immigrant parents, and raised in Pleasant Grove. She is a graduate of Baker College, Texas Woman’s University, and Texas Wesleyan University School of Law (now Texas A&M University). She is a proud mother and wife to a retired U.S. Navy Veteran, and a small business owner.
“From my parents, I learned hard work, determination, and initiative. These are three essential qualities that are needed to get the job done,” said Garcia Williams. “I believe that justice depends not only on the laws but on who is interpreting and applying the law. I, not only know the side of the law, but I also know the side of humanity.”
Garcia Williams hosted her campaign launch event on December 22nd, 2021, and pledged to bring knowledge, equity, diversity, and inclusion to the courtroom. She has been endorsed by the Stonewall Democrats of Dallas, the North Texas Asian Democrats, and several elected officials and community leaders. Atalia Garcia Williams is experienced, committed, and passionate.
