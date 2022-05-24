Dallas County Judge Clay J. Jenkins Endorses Atalia Garcia Williams for Justice of the Peace 2-1
Democratic Primary Election Day is May 24th, 2022
Talking to Atalia, you can tell that she understands the plight of everyone.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Clay J. Jenkins on March 10th announced his support of Atalia Garcia Williams for Dallas County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 1. The Dallas County Election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24th, 2022. Poll locations are open from 7 AM to 7 PM.
— Judge Jenkins
“Talking to Atalia, you can tell that she understands the plight of everyone,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “She’s represented small businesses, landowners, and people facing evictions.”
Citing the experience that someone like Garcia Wiliams brings to this seat, Judge Jenkins said, “She’ll bring compassion and commitment to following the law.”
Judge Clay Jenkins stated, “I am taking an unprecedented step in endorsing Atalia.” He went on to share how Atalia is a lawyer that appears before Justice of the Peace courts.
“I hope you join me in voting for Atalia,” Judge Jenkins said.
Judge Jenkins also attended the May 3rd fundraiser for Atalia and made a statement.
