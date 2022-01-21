TBI Agents Investigating Sullivan County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Sullivan County.

Just after 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spotted Alan Coulter (DOB 6/8/67), who they knew had active arrest warrants, driving along Hickory Tree Road in Sullivan County. A traffic stop was attempted at the intersection of Riley Hollow Road. Coulter drove down Riley Hollow Road, got out of the truck he was driving, and ran up a driveway and into an outbuilding located in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road. As deputies approached the outbuilding, Coulter fired a shot through the door, striking one of the deputies. Coulter then barricaded himself inside the building and refused to come out. Deputies attempted to negotiate with Coulter in an effort to get him to surrender. During this time, the Bristol, Virginia SWAT Team responded to the scene to assist the Sullivan County SWAT Team. Over the course of the next few hours, Coulter fired shots at deputies, resulting in deputies returning fire. Just before 9:30 a.m., Coulter was taken into custody. He was not injured during the incident. The deputy who was shot was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.