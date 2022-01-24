Charlotte Bliss Joins Chicago Law Firm
DePaul University College of Law graduate, Charlotte Bliss, has recently joined the Law Offices of Patrick Markey as a new Junior Associate AttorneyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DePaul University College of Law graduate, Charlotte Bliss, has recently joined the Law Offices of Patrick Markey as a new Junior Associate Attorney. Bliss will bring a diverse background not only in the legal field but also with non-profits and with a wide range of volunteer experience.
Bliss graduated with a B.A. in psychology in 2018 from St. Norbert College before earning a J.D. in 2021 from the DePaul University College of Law. Professionally and academically, she is experienced in estate planning and probate, but her primary interest is in working with families and kids.
Patrick Markey, Principal at Markey Law, provided high praise concerning this new hire: “Charlotte Bliss will be a great asset to our clients. Her background in psychology along with sharp analytical skills and legal scholarship made her a perfect candidate to join our firm.”
When asked about her interest in working with Patrick Markey in family law, Charlotte said that “she was particularly drawn to Markey’s approach to not only through the Collaborative Divorce process, but divorce general through mediation and a client-focused process. I think it serves everyone better to have a more peaceful process.”
Her legal background includes service as a teaching assistant of family law legal writing, a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate for children, a Judicial Extern for the 19th Judicial Circuit court, and an executive board member for If/When/How. Before her promotion as Junior Associate, Bliss began her tenure with Patrick Markey as a law clerk in 2021.
Located in Chicago, Illinois, the Law Offices of Patrick Markey focuses exclusively on Illinois Divorce and Illinois Child Custody and Support. The firm’s philosophy is to work with clients to resolve legal matters in the best way possible, offering services such as collaborative divorce, legal separation, prenuptial agreements, child custody, and more. Schedule a consultation with the team at www.markeylaw.com.
