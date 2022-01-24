Submit Release
News Search

There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,275 in the last 365 days.

Charlotte Bliss Joins Chicago Law Firm

DePaul University College of Law graduate, Charlotte Bliss, has recently joined the Law Offices of Patrick Markey as a new Junior Associate Attorney

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DePaul University College of Law graduate, Charlotte Bliss, has recently joined the Law Offices of Patrick Markey as a new Junior Associate Attorney. Bliss will bring a diverse background not only in the legal field but also with non-profits and with a wide range of volunteer experience.

Bliss graduated with a B.A. in psychology in 2018 from St. Norbert College before earning a J.D. in 2021 from the DePaul University College of Law. Professionally and academically, she is experienced in estate planning and probate, but her primary interest is in working with families and kids.

Patrick Markey, Principal at Markey Law, provided high praise concerning this new hire: “Charlotte Bliss will be a great asset to our clients. Her background in psychology along with sharp analytical skills and legal scholarship made her a perfect candidate to join our firm.”

When asked about her interest in working with Patrick Markey in family law, Charlotte said that “she was particularly drawn to Markey’s approach to not only through the Collaborative Divorce process, but divorce general through mediation and a client-focused process. I think it serves everyone better to have a more peaceful process.”

Her legal background includes service as a teaching assistant of family law legal writing, a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate for children, a Judicial Extern for the 19th Judicial Circuit court, and an executive board member for If/When/How. Before her promotion as Junior Associate, Bliss began her tenure with Patrick Markey as a law clerk in 2021.

Located in Chicago, Illinois, the Law Offices of Patrick Markey focuses exclusively on Illinois Divorce and Illinois Child Custody and Support. The firm’s philosophy is to work with clients to resolve legal matters in the best way possible, offering services such as collaborative divorce, legal separation, prenuptial agreements, child custody, and more. Schedule a consultation with the team at www.markeylaw.com.

Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
9403831990
email us here

You just read:

Charlotte Bliss Joins Chicago Law Firm

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.