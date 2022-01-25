The Differences Between Anterior and Posterior Hip Replacement Surgery
Patients are excited to hear that within six weeks they can start to ease back into activities. Many think it would be longer than that before they can get back to the activities they love.”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For patients with osteoarthritis or that have experienced trauma to their hip, a total hip replacement can restore function and decrease pain. This is done by replacing the damaged or diseased bone with a metal implant, which is designed to replicate a healthy hip joint. The most commonly utilized total hip replacement is the posterior approach (through the back of the hip), which has been performed successfully for decades. The anterior approach (through the front of the hip) has been utilized as long as the posterior approach, but its popularity has grown in the US over the past 10-15 years.
— Dr. Connor King
“The predominant difference, from a patient perspective, is that when you get to the hip from the back, you have to cut through one of the larger muscles, the gluteus maximus, to get to the hip,” says Connor King, an orthopedic surgeon at The Center. “When you come through the front, it’s an internervous and intramuscular interval, which means you don’t actually have to cut through muscle - you go between muscle to get down to the hip joint.”
An advantage to the anterior hip replacement is that the recovery for patients can be a little bit faster during those first 6 weeks, as there is fairly less trauma to the muscles and soft tissue around the hip. After 6 weeks, recovery trajectories converge with the posterior approach and are nearly the same after approximately 1 year.
“Patients are excited to hear that within 6 weeks they can start to ease back into hiking, skiing, biking, etc.,” states Dr. King. “Many think it would be longer than that before they can get back to the activities they love.”
Both of these approaches to total hip replacement have had successful outcomes among our patients here at The Center. Your orthopedic surgeon will provide you with as much information as possible to choose which method is right for you. Our surgeons stay current with advances in anesthesia, surgical techniques, and technology to offer both outpatient total joint replacement and total hip replacement with Mako robotic-arm assisted technology.
Jenny King
The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research
+1 541-382-3344
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Anterior vs. Posterior Hip Replacement