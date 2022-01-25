Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,616 in the last 365 days.

The Differences Between Anterior and Posterior Hip Replacement Surgery

Orthopedic surgeon demonstrates where the ball and socket joint is replaced with a model of the hip anatomy.

Anterior vs. Posterior Hip Replacement

Patients are excited to hear that within six weeks they can start to ease back into activities. Many think it would be longer than that before they can get back to the activities they love.”
— Dr. Connor King
BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For patients with osteoarthritis or that have experienced trauma to their hip, a total hip replacement can restore function and decrease pain. This is done by replacing the damaged or diseased bone with a metal implant, which is designed to replicate a healthy hip joint. The most commonly utilized total hip replacement is the posterior approach (through the back of the hip), which has been performed successfully for decades. The anterior approach (through the front of the hip) has been utilized as long as the posterior approach, but its popularity has grown in the US over the past 10-15 years.

“The predominant difference, from a patient perspective, is that when you get to the hip from the back, you have to cut through one of the larger muscles, the gluteus maximus, to get to the hip,” says Connor King, an orthopedic surgeon at The Center. “When you come through the front, it’s an internervous and intramuscular interval, which means you don’t actually have to cut through muscle - you go between muscle to get down to the hip joint.”

An advantage to the anterior hip replacement is that the recovery for patients can be a little bit faster during those first 6 weeks, as there is fairly less trauma to the muscles and soft tissue around the hip. After 6 weeks, recovery trajectories converge with the posterior approach and are nearly the same after approximately 1 year.

“Patients are excited to hear that within 6 weeks they can start to ease back into hiking, skiing, biking, etc.,” states Dr. King. “Many think it would be longer than that before they can get back to the activities they love.”

Both of these approaches to total hip replacement have had successful outcomes among our patients here at The Center. Your orthopedic surgeon will provide you with as much information as possible to choose which method is right for you. Our surgeons stay current with advances in anesthesia, surgical techniques, and technology to offer both outpatient total joint replacement and total hip replacement with Mako robotic-arm assisted technology.

Jenny King
The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research
+1 541-382-3344
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

Anterior vs. Posterior Hip Replacement

You just read:

The Differences Between Anterior and Posterior Hip Replacement Surgery

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.